D&B Protect Receives Top Software & Tech Award in Supply Chain Space

Solution illuminates supply chain industry intelligence for public sector agencies

The award spotlights new-to-market software and technology solutions in the supply chain space and recognizes those designed to streamline, optimize, and innovate the supply chain and logistics market by incorporating emerging technologies and a path to efficiency.

“We are pleased that D&B Protect has been distinguished as an innovative solution that allows agencies to proactively manage their supply chains and decrease dependence on high-risk suppliers,” said Rich Kulesa, General Manager, Dun & Bradstreet Public Sector. “Having only been introduced earlier this year to the market, D&B Protect enhances our strong portfolio of public sector purpose-built solutions. This recognition reinforces D&B Protect as a mission-critical solution that brings improved transparency to supply chains by providing reliable and needed supplier intelligence for agencies.”

Designed for the North America Public Sector, D&B Protect highlights supply chain risk intelligence by helping agencies identify sub-tier suppliers and provides current insights and risks throughout an entire supply chain to address high-risk vulnerabilities to supply chain fraud, abuse, and exploitation by adversaries. The solution allows agencies to build their own supplier relationship views, supply chains, and add context directly inside the product.

Built on the Dun & Bradstreet Data Cloud and proprietary analytics and scores that offer a broad and deep set of commercial data and analytical insights on hundreds of millions of businesses, D&B Protect extracts significant insights into relationships among companies to give a more holistic view of supply chains and their hidden risks.

For more information visit Public Sector Solutions (dnb.com).

About Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet, a leading global provider of business decisioning data and analytics, enables companies around the world to improve their business performance. Dun & Bradstreet’s Data Cloud fuels solutions and delivers insights that empower customers to accelerate revenue, lower cost, mitigate risk, and transform their businesses. Since 1841, companies of every size have relied on Dun & Bradstreet to help them manage risk and reveal opportunity. For more information on Dun & Bradstreet, please visit www.dnb.com.

