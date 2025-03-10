Dawn G. Lepore Appointed Chairman of Amperity’s Board of Directors

Former drugstore.com CEO and Vice Chair of Charles Schwab brings deep expertise in technology and retail to customer data cloud leader

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AdTech--Amperity, an AI-powered customer data cloud, today announced the appointment of Dawn G. Lepore as Chairman of its Board of Directors. Lepore, a seasoned technology executive and former CEO of drugstore.com, brings decades of leadership experience in digital transformation, financial services, and retail innovation.

"We are thrilled to welcome Dawn as our Chairman of the Board. Her extraordinary career in digital transformation and extracting value from technology has been remarkable. She has incredible experience in scaling teams and building corporate culture," said Tony Owens, CEO of Amperity. "Dawn understands that exceptional business outcomes stem from meaningful customer experiences, and we believe she will be transformative for our company and the brands we serve worldwide."

Lepore previously served as Vice Chairman and Chief Information Officer at Charles Schwab, where she played a pivotal role in revolutionizing online trading and financial services. She later led drugstore.com as Board Chair and CEO, guiding the company to record growth before its acquisition by Walgreens in 2011. Her extensive board experience includes leadership roles at eBay, Walmart, and AOL, making her a valuable addition to Amperity as it continues to expand its footprint in customer data intelligence.

"I'm honored to join Amperity as Board Chairman at such a pivotal time for data-driven businesses," said Dawn G. Lepore. "Throughout my career, I've seen how technology transforms industries and creates exceptional customer experiences. Amperity's AI-powered approach to customer data is revolutionizing how brands connect with consumers and accelerate growth. I look forward to working with this talented team to help companies unlock the full potential of their most valuable asset—their customer relationships."

Lepore currently serves on several corporate and advisory boards, including fintech and AI-driven technology companies. She has previously been recognized as one of Fortune's "50 Most Powerful Women in Business."

ABOUT AMPERITY

Amperity's Customer Data Cloud empowers brands to transform raw customer data into strategic business assets with unprecedented speed and accuracy. Through AI-powered identity resolution, customizable data models, and intelligent automation, Amperity helps technologists eliminate data bottlenecks and accelerate business impact. More than 400 leading brands worldwide, including Alaska Airlines, DICK'S Sporting Goods, BECU, Planet Fitness, and Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, rely on Amperity to drive customer insights and revenue growth. Founded in 2016, Amperity operates globally with offices in Seattle, New York City, London, and Melbourne. For more information, visit amperity.com or follow us on Linkedin, X, Facebook and Instagram.

