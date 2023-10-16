David Panton Global Private Equity Expert Joins CEA’s Advisory Board

TAMPA, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#capitalraise—CEA Group (“CEA”) announced today that David Panton, a global private equity expert and professor, has joined CEA’s Advisory Board as Senior Advisor – Private Equity.









Dr. David Panton is Chairman of Panton Equity Partners, a private family office he founded in 2012. He has 25+ years of experience as a private equity investor, investment banker, and entrepreneur.

David is also a co-founder and Managing Partner of Navigation Capital Partners, a private equity firm focused on investing in lower middle market operating companies and special purpose investment companies (SPACs), which was acquired in partnership with Goldman Sachs from the prior owner, Mellon Financial.

He serves as an Adjunct Professor in the Faculty of Finance at Emory University’s Goizueta Business School, where he has taught a course in Entrepreneurial Private Equity for over a decade.

David has been a member of the Atlanta, GA Chapter of Young President’s Organization (YPO), the largest global community of chief executives, for over a decade, and was a founding member of the Atlanta, GA Chapter of TIGER 21, a global community of entrepreneurs and investors.

He has served as a Board Member on over 20 publicly-traded or privately-held companies and led growth investments in several successful platforms, including Secureworks (sold to Dell), Exeter Finance (sold to Blackstone and Warburg Pincus), and Track Utilities (sold to CIVC Partners).

David previously served as a Vice President at Mellon Ventures (now Navigation Capital Partners); a co-founder and Managing Director of the Caribbean Investment Fund (a private equity firm focused on investments in the Caribbean and Latin America); and an Associate at Morgan Stanley in mergers and acquisitions. David also served as interim CEO of CMP Industries, a publicly-traded company in Kingston, Jamaica and was appointed as a Senator in the Upper House of Parliament in Jamaica.

He is Chairman of the Jamaican-American Chamber of Commerce of Atlanta (JAMCHAM), a former member of the Board of the Michael C. Carlos Museum of the Arts, and is a former Trustee of Holy Innocents’ Episcopal School in Atlanta, GA. David holds a Master Professional Director Certification from the American College of Corporate Directors.

David received a Doctorate in Management Studies from Oxford University, where he was a Rhodes Scholar, a J.D. (with honors) from Harvard Law School, where he was elected President of the Harvard Law Review, and an A.B. (with high honors) in Public Policy from Princeton University. Born and raised in Jamaica, he resides between Atlanta, GA and Kingston, Jamaica.

CEA Chairman and Founder Rick Michaels stated, “I am honored to have Dr. David Panton, a distinguished global private equity leader, join our Advisory Board. David possesses a plethora of knowledge and achievements, especially relating to global private equity. I consider CEA privileged to have David’s perspectives, insights and expertise which are invaluable to CEA’s objectives. We are looking forward to the many opportunities for collaborations with David.”

About CEA Group

Founded in 1973, CEA is a leading provider of investment banking services. With a team of experienced personnel worldwide, CEA has an unequaled depth and breadth of industry knowledge, expertise and long-standing industry relationships. CEA has completed over 1,000 transactions totaling $60+ billion in more than 60 countries. CEA’s reputation and track record of success are built on delivering innovative, value-added solutions and services to clients worldwide.

CEA Atlantic Advisors, LLC is a FINRA Registered Broker-Dealer and a member of SIPC.

Contacts

J. Patrick Michaels, Jr., Chairman & CEO



rmichaels@ceaworldwide.com