David Maman and Divya Chander to Keynote CharmHealth Third Annual Innovation Challenge & Showcase

Final Call for Proposals to be Considered for Funding, Mentorship and Partnership Opportunities

“We are delighted to welcome David and Divya as keynote speakers at this year’s Innovation Challenge,” said Pramila Srinivasan, Ph.D., CEO of CharmHealth. “I am certain that all Challenge participants will learn a great deal from their experiences, knowledge and passion for creating a healthier world. David and Divya will set the perfect tone for this incredible event.”

Maman’s Binah.ai is a leader in health and wellness check software which makes health data more accessible for better care at lower costs. Under his leadership, Binah.ai has been recognized as a top startup, winning several awards, including the health and wellness innovation award at CES. As a serial entrepreneur and startup mentor, he has guided numerous companies from inception to execution to acquisition. Maman’s management style and startup acumen led him to be named one of the “Top 40 Israeli Internet Startup Professionals” by The Marker Magazine and one of the “Top 40 under 40 – Most Promising Israeli Business Professionals” by Globes Magazine.

Dr. Divya Chander is a physician, neuroscientist and futurist who trained at Harvard, UCSF, UCSD and the Salk Institute. She is currently the chair of neuroscience and faculty in medicine at Singularity University. She is also a visiting scholar in the Stanford Department of Medicine, Biomedical Informatics, and was a member of the Stanford Anesthesiology Faculty for eight years. Dr. Chander has a precision medicine initiative focused on understanding genetic variability in responses to anesthetic drugs and brain oscillations. One of the goals across her work is to understand neural mechanisms of consciousness as well as the evolution of human consciousness secondary to human augmentation.

Additional speakers include David Fajgenbaum, M.D., MBA, MSc, physician-scientist at the University of Pennsylvania and co-founder of Every Cure; Joshua Tamayo-Sarver, M.D., Ph.D., FACEP, FAMIA, vice president of innovation at Vituity and Inflect Health; Aman Rajpal, M.D., chief of endocrinology at Alameda Health System; Uli Chettipally, M.D., MPH, founder and president of InnovatorMD; and Ramesh Dontha, founder and CEO of The AI Entrepreneurs.

Last Call for Proposals

The 2023 Innovation Challenge is a unique event that provides a platform for digital health thought leaders to share groundbreaking ideas with investors, incubators and partners who can bring them to market and effectively advance care. Representatives from Inflect Health and Bioverge will be on hand throughout the Innovation Challenge to connect with participants. These firms have strong track records of investing in exceptional organizations. Inflect Health’s recent investments include Biocogniv and Decoded Health, while Bioverge recently invested in My Diabetes Tutor and GigaMune.

To participate in the Innovation Challenge, organizations and entrepreneurs are invited to submit proposals until Aug.15, 2023, to be considered for Pitch Day. The 15 selected finalists will then present their solutions to an innovation panel for the chance to win cash prizes as well as the opportunity to secure funding, partnerships and mentorship.

Submissions will be considered across six focus areas, broadly defined to encourage a range of disruptive ideas and solutions. Focus areas for proposals include: Telehealth and Telemedicine, Tech-led Innovations, Digital Therapeutics, Drug Discovery, mHEALTH and Disease Management. Innovators can submit in one of four categories: Startup Entrepreneurs, Developers, Students or Nonprofits and Research Groups.

In addition to access to capital, partners and mentors — as well as participating in fruitful knowledge exchange and collaboration — finalists also have the opportunity to integrate their products or solutions with CharmHealth’s existing platform. This integration can offer significant market access, distribution channels and exposure to a wide customer base, accelerating the growth and adoption of the winning startups.

CharmHealth has received numerous honest reviews of its products including accolades from our users on the Software Advice platform, recently acquired by Gartner. In fact, CharmEHR was rated as the best overall pick and best value for money among urgent care EMR peers while the CharmHealth Patient Engagement Portal was rated as the best overall pick and best value for money among family practice EMR peers. Additionally, CharmTelehealth secured best overall pick and best value for money and CharmBillerPro led the way among medical billing products peers. CharmHealth was also recently named the Best E-Prescribing Software for Small to Midsized Practices by Forbes.

To participate in the CharmHealth Innovation Challenge, interested individuals, startups and organizations can submit their proposals through the official challenge website at https://charmhealthchallenge.com/. The submission period closes on Aug. 15, 2023. All submissions will be carefully evaluated by a panel of esteemed judges with expertise in healthcare technology and innovation.

For more information about the CharmHealth Innovation Challenge, including guidelines, eligibility criteria, and important dates, please visit the challenge website or contact innovate@charmhealth.com.

