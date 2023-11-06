David Armano Joins Ringer Sciences and The Next Practices Group (NPG) to Build and Scale Solutions Across Analytics and AI

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ringer Sciences and The Next Practices Group (NPG) announced today that David Armano will join Ringer Sciences in a newly created position as executive vice president, Analytics AI Strategy. David will also work across the data science, analytics and AI solutions that are being created by all NPG firms as part of an internal effort, dubbed Firehose.ai.





“The most effective solutions for our clients require an ability to design solutions that are easy to understand, use and scale,” said Yash Gad, PhD, Founder and CEO, Ringer Sciences and Chief Data Scientist, The Next Practices Group. “David has that rare combination of design and technology expertise and experience in consulting companies of all sizes.”

Armano will lead the productization and commercial strategy for the growing suite of AI-backed analytics, communications, and marketing offerings from Ringer Sciences, working closely with Ringer leaders Christine Walsh, Director of Data Science and Garrett Bond, Senior Director of Analytics. Both Christine and Garrett have begun incorporating AI and LLM solutions as part of their client deliverables. Armano will also coordinate the efforts across NPG to work with clients who seek to modernize their analytics functions with the assistance of AI, leading to better, faster, and more effective insights, content strategy, reputation/risk management and program performance planning.

“David is as comfortable advising an autonomous rideshare company as he is teaching clients how to build prompt engineering expertise, “said Bob Pearson, Founder and CEO, NPG. “Our pipeline of ideas and new models within Firehose.ai reflect the continual innovation of dozens of leaders within NPG. It is our goal to make a difference for our clients by ensuring each solution is simple, scalable, and easy to implement.”

Armano, who graduated from Pratt Institute with a BFA in Computer Graphics/Visual Communications, is known for his work in the area of digital transformation across multiple sectors, including pharma, consumer packaged goods, food and beverage, technology, and transportation. He has previously worked at Edelman, Digitas, Critical Mass and Agency.com. Most recently, David led marketing at Soul Machines, an AI avatar technology platform powered by Large Language Models (LLMs) such as ChatGPT. He is a Forbes columnist and writes regularly on his Substack newsletter, David by Design.

“My goal is to help brands and organizations modernize their marketing and communications functions by leveraging emerging AI technologies,” added Armano. “As a team, we will improve the structuring of data, the quality of insights and the solutions that match up and make a difference for the clients we serve.”

About The Next Practices Group

The Next Practices Group (NPG) is a founder-driven “nextwork” of firms with 280 team members that work together to solve problems and utilize proprietary media and analytics models to craft the right solution for each client. Firms within the network specialize in communications, marketing, public affairs, security, software, analytics, brand purpose, digital transformation, and PESO digital media. For more information, please visit https://nextpracticesgroup.com/.

About Ringer Sciences

Based in Austin, Texas, Ringer Sciences is an analytics and data science firm that provides consulting services backed by proprietary AI-enabled technology, and services to unlock capabilities for clients through the development of their own AI solutions. For more information, please visit http://www.ringersciences.com.

