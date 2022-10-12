Daversa Partners Welcomes Joe Suliman As Firm’s Newest Partner

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Daversa Partners, the technology industry’s premier executive search firm that builds the leadership teams for growth and venture-backed companies, announced today Joe Suliman as the firm’s newest Partner. Suliman brings a decade of executive headhunting experience to this senior leadership team.

Throughout his career, Joe Suliman has helped lead the firm’s technology practice out of San Francisco and has worked directly with consumer and enterprise businesses ranging from pre-revenue ground-ups to multibillion-dollar public companies. He has deep functional expertise in Product, Engineering and General Management having placed hundreds of executives in most industry sectors including consumer internet, enterprise SaaS, mobility, robotics, security, fintech, and healthtech.

Suliman works directly with founders, CEOs and boards building out the leadership teams for dozens of this generation’s fastest growing companies including Reddit, Nextdoor, Rec Room, Brex, Scopely, Dataminr, Google, Paxos, Podium, ShapeTX, Braintrust, Classpass, Nylas, Cruise Automation, NerdWallet, Postmates and others. Additionally, he works closely with leading VCs, helping place founding CEOs into ground-ups as well as fund managers and partners at top tier firms including Greylock, Bain Capital Ventures, and Venrock.

After spending nearly a decade in the Valley, Suliman took his talents to the east coast where he spearheaded the opening of Daversa’s Boston office and heads the firm’s Boston Practice – a city that has been a critical foundation of the venture-backed tech ecosystem.

Bill Beer, tenured Partner at Daversa Partners, said, “Watching Joe grow into the empathetic leader and recruiting machine that he is today has been one of the highlights of my career. At Daversa we emphasize the concept of “paying it forward” and I feel fortunate to have worked with Joe since his first day at the company until now, when he’s crossed the threshold into our expanding partnership. His dedication, drive, grit, people skills, and integrity are just some of the qualities that make Joe the ultimate executive headhunter. I’m lucky to know and work with Joe and wish him nothing but the best in this new chapter as he continues to lead our firm’s Boston Practice.”

About Daversa Partners

Daversa Partners is technology’s premier executive search firm that builds the leadership teams for growth and venture-backed companies. Our global footprint spans 2 continents and eight offices, giving our high-performance teams visibility into the entirety of the market. We are dedicated to developing meaningful relationships with entrepreneurs, executives, and investors across consumer and enterprise businesses.

Extraordinary talent is hard to find and even harder to recruit. Focusing our searches on delivering Material Impact executives is what sets us apart, and is what makes Daversa the search partner of choice.

For more information on Daversa Partners please visit daversapartners.com.

Contacts

Nicole Daversa



nicole@daversapartners.com