Daversa Partners Appoints Dan Marr to Managing Director

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Daversa Partners, the technology industry’s premier executive search firm that builds the leadership teams for growth and venture-backed companies, has announced today that Dan Marr has been named as the firm’s newest Managing Director, bringing eight years of search experience to the firm’s leadership team.





Marr’s ascension to Managing Director at Daversa Partners recognizes his unparalleled expertise and tireless dedication. Marr’s extensive book of business includes building early and mid-staged enterprise technology companies with a focus on marketing, product, growth, sales, and general operations functions. Marr is an expert in building out the executive teams at companies in SaaS business application, developer tools, big data/analytics, cloud computing, security, and mobile software and marketplaces. He is responsible for building the leadership teams at companies including Gong.io, Webflow, HackerOne, Arctic Wolf Networks, CloudBees, Shippo, Lacework, Apollo GraphQL, Sigma Computing, Lattice, and Flexport, amongst others.

Gary Constance, Partner at Daversa Partners, said, “Dan is the kind of person you want to be around – he is fiercely competitive, has an infectious positive energy, and instills confidence in those around him. I’ve had the pleasure of learning from and working with Dan over the years and it’s become increasingly clear that those who work with Dan genuinely care and trust him – characteristics that have allowed him to build a successful career thus far. I look forward to his bright future ahead.”

