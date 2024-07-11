DAT’s Gear Up promotion gives truckers automatic upgrades to their DAT One subscription for a limited time

BEAVERTON, Ore.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–DAT Freight & Analytics today announced the DAT Gear Up event, which automatically upgrades DAT One carrier customers to the next tier up from their existing subscription package for a limited time at no additional cost. The promotion lasts from July 23 to October 23, 2024.





“With the freight market heating up, we’re giving every carrier customer a DAT One upgrade for a limited time,” said Jeff Hopper, Chief Marketing Officer at DAT. “We want to give our customers the chance to test drive our top tools and take their businesses to the next level.”

DAT One is the first choice for truckers and freight brokers, with 2.5 times more loads than any other load board. DAT offers five subscription tiers for carriers, each with an expanding set of features to support truckers at any stage of their business:

DAT One Standard, with unlimited searching and truck posting;

DAT One Enhanced, adding broker credit scores, load counts by state, and 30-day average lane rates;

DAT One Pro, with DAT’s TriHaul Routing tool , Canadian loads, 15-day average lane rates, and DAT Assurance payment support;

DAT One Select, with DAT iQ's Market Conditions tool and live load board results; and

DAT One Office, with features for mid-sized and large fleets including contract lane rate information and the DAT LaneMakers tool.

The DAT One Mobile app is included in all subscriptions.

Visit connect.dat.com/carrier-gear-up to learn more about the DAT Gear Up event and view the complete terms and conditions, or call our Customer Support team at 1-800-551-8847.

See DAT at the Walcott Truckers Jamboree

DAT will hold a special Gear Up event celebration at the Walcott Truckers Jamboree from July 11-13. Join us at the Iowa 80 Truckstop at Interstate 80 Exit 284 in Walcott, Iowa, to learn about DAT One and all features available with the industry’s biggest load board.

About DAT Freight & Analytics

DAT Freight & Analytics operates the largest truckload freight marketplace and truckload freight data analytics service in North America. Shippers, transportation brokers, carriers, news organizations, and industry analysts rely on DAT for market trends and data insights based on more than 400 million annual freight matches and a database of $150 billion in annual freight market transactions.

Founded in 1978, DAT is a business unit of Roper Technologies (Nasdaq: ROP), a constituent of the Nasdaq 100, S&P 500, and Fortune 1000. DAT is headquartered in Beaverton, Ore.

