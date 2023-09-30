Datron World Communications, Inc. Announces Acquisition by Cyberlux Corporation

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Datron World Communications, Inc., a U.S. based supplier of tactical communications products, is happy to announce its recent acquisition by Cyberlux Corporation (OTC: CYBL), a leading provider of innovative defense technology systems. This milestone marks the union of two industry pioneers, creating a powerhouse of integrated technologies to meet the complex needs of modern defense and communication landscapes.





“We are delighted to become part of the Cyberlux family,” commented Art Barter, President & CEO of Datron World Communications, Inc. “We’ve deployed thousands of Datron built radios in over 80 countries, a testament to our unwavering commitment to advancing U.S. Security Assistance objectives and meeting host-country defense requirements. Each radio represents a vital connection that strengthens global security and cooperation. I have full confidence in the Cyberlux team to carry our exceptional record into the future.”

The acquisition reinforces Cyberlux Corporation’s dedication to advancing mission critical solutions within the Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS), security, and tactical communications markets. By leveraging Datron’s 52-year legacy and proven track record of designing tactical communications products for the U.S. Partner Nation and FMS / FMF markets – including over 100,000 HF and VHF radios deployed during the company’s tenure as the primary supplier of tactical communications to the Afghan National Defense and Security Force (ANDSF) – the acquisition aims to enhance the global interconnectedness and overall effectiveness of tactical operations across the world.

“This strategic acquisition is a game-changer for both Cyberlux and Datron,” said Mark Schmidt, CEO of Cyberlux Corporation. “We are eager to build upon Datron’s 52-year legacy and are steadfast in our commitment to driving growth as we unite these two exceptional teams. Together, we embark on a journey to build a stronger, more integrated company that sets new benchmarks in innovation and excellence.”

Cyberlux Corporation’s track record of delivering state-of-the-art Unmanned Aircraft Systems aligns seamlessly with Datron’s reputation of providing robust, reliable, and mission-critical solutions to customers in austere, demanding environments.

As both companies share a commitment to excellence, innovation, and customer satisfaction, this acquisition is poised to deliver unparalleled value to customers worldwide. By uniting the Cyberlux defense technology expertise with Datron’s tactical communications prowess, the stage is set for an exciting future of synergy, progress, and success.

About Cyberlux Corporation

Cyberlux Corporation (OTC Bulletin Board: CYBL) is “Harnessing the Future” by developing, acquiring, and deploying critical defense technology capabilities across the global Defense Industry. By driving operational growth through acquisitions and joint ventures, the Company continuously fuels its growth with ongoing technology developments, including fundamental organic growth from the Company’s four business units – Unmanned Aircraft Solutions, Advanced Communications Solutions, Advanced Lighting Solutions, and Special Activities & Solutions, targeting U.S. government agencies, Foreign Military Sales, and targeted commercial markets. For more information, please visit www.cyberlux.com. For investor information, please contact: ir_cybl@cyberlux.com

About Datron World Communications, Inc.

Datron World Communications, Inc. delivers communications products and systems worldwide. The company’s product offerings enable governments, security forces, and commercial users to establish and maintain mission-critical voice, data, and video connectivity. Known for their ease-of-use and reliability, Datron’s products and systems are currently deployed in over 80 countries worldwide. Datron World Communications, Inc. was established in 1971 and is headquartered in San Diego, California, USA. For more information visit: www.dtwc.com.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

This press release contains forward-looking statements that can be identified by terminology such as “believes,” “expects,” “potential,” “plans,” “suggests,” “may,” “should,” “could,” “intends,” or similar expressions. Many forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results implied by such statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, our ability to continue to enhance our products and systems to address industry changes, our ability to expand our customer base and retain existing customers, our ability to effectively compete in our market segment, the lack of public information on our company, our ability to raise sufficient capital to fund our business operations, our ability to continue as a going concern, and a limited public market for our common stock, among other risks. Many factors are difficult to predict accurately and are generally beyond the company’s control. Forward-looking statements speak only as to the date they are made, and we do not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

