Datos Insights Recognizes Laserfiche Customer Stonehage Fleming with 2024 Impact Award for Technology Transformation

LONG BEACH, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Laserfiche—Laserfiche — the leading SaaS provider of intelligent content management and business process automation — today announced that its customer, Stonehage Fleming, has won the Datos Insights 2024 Digital Wealth Management Impact Award for Technology Transformation. This award recognizes Stonehage Fleming’s innovation in leveraging Laserfiche’s suite of content management, process automation, integration, information governance and intelligent data capture tools to drive operational excellence across the organization.





Stonehage Fleming, a leading international provider of wealth management and fiduciary services, addressed a number of challenges with its transformation, including inefficient legacy systems, increasing regulatory complexity, and meeting evolving client needs. To achieve its digital initiatives, the IT team adopted Laserfiche as a process orchestration engine across its 19 global offices.

The team automated various legacy processes in the Business Development department which increased consistency, efficiency and collaboration in client onboarding. Integrations between Laserfiche and the organization’s other core technology platforms and automated processes optimized staff time. Meanwhile, Laserfiche’s robust security features support Stonehage Fleming’s strict information governance practices.

The Stonehage Fleming IT team estimates that this initiative with Laserfiche has saved over $150,000 and tens of thousands of hours, enabling staff to provide enhanced client service.

“Wealth management firms need strategic IT planning and technology partners that will optimize back-office functions while supporting compliance,” said Joman Kwong, strategic solutions manager, financial services, at Laserfiche. “Stonehage Fleming’s innovative use of Laserfiche technology is an example of how end-to-end digital transformation can result in an enhanced employee and customer experience. Congratulations to the Stonehage Fleming team!”

“We are proud to receive the Datos Insights 2024 Digital Wealth Management Impact Award for Technology Transformation and highlight the innovation that takes place in our industry to benefit clients, partners and colleagues,” said Gert Bester, manager, IT business systems, at Stonehage Fleming. “Our partnership with Laserfiche and our solution provider, Datafabricx, have been critical in transforming our digital operations to streamline operations, mitigate risk and provide faster service to our clients.”

About Laserfiche

Laserfiche is the leading SaaS provider of intelligent content management and business process automation. Through powerful workflows, electronic forms, document management and analytics, the Laserfiche® platform accelerates how business gets done, enabling leaders to focus on growth across the enterprise.

Laserfiche pioneered the paperless office with enterprise content management. Today, Laserfiche’s cloud-first development approach incorporates innovations in machine learning and AI to enable organizations globally to transform into digital businesses. Customers in every industry — including government, education, financial services, healthcare and manufacturing — use Laserfiche to boost productivity, scale their business and deliver digital-first customer experiences.

Laserfiche employees are committed to the company’s vision of empowering customers and inspiring people to reimagine how technology can transform lives.

