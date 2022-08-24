Home Business Wire Datong Government Names Alex Ju as The Consultant of Digital Industry Development...
Business Wire

Datong Government Names Alex Ju as The Consultant of Digital Industry Development for The Resource-based City's High-quality Transformation and Development

di Business Wire

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–On August 19, 2022, Jinyang Lake Summit Yungang New Digital Infrastructure Development Forum was held in Datong, Shanxi, China. Meanwhile, the Datong Government formally appointed Mr. Alex Ju, founder of BCI Group, as the city’s data industry development consultant.

During the meeting, Mr. Alex Ju delivered a keynote speech entitled “New Infrastructure Industry Datong” and presided over the summit dialogue forum on the “National Computing Hub Node City Development Plan for “East Digital and West Computing”. Mr. Alex Ju adheres to the belief of open source universal benefits and aims to contribute to the green transformation of Datong City, and systematically elaborated the core direction of Datong City’s future development to the critical officers of Datong City and the national industrial guidance department. “Datong should be China’s first vertical ecological industry chain city in the digital new infrastructure industry, and North China’s high-end equipment capital of the digital economy.”

The digital infrastructure industry in Datong has completed the 0 to 1 development process. However, it is still not enough for the city to achieve high-quality transformation from resource-based cities. It requires the joint efforts of government, industry, and other stakeholders to achieve a win-win situation. Mr. Alex Ju suggested accelerating the vertical integration of the digital infrastructure industry chain, focusing on cultivating a modern digital industry chain system, supporting leading enterprises to materialize and localize the operation upstream and downstream, and upgrading the data center industry from a subordinate resource output to an actual new momentum that can drive the upgrading of the territorial.

BCI Group founding team has always adhered to the long-term value, Provided sustainable development of the whole process and comprehensive solution super energy complex for different industrial entities in the region. The primary development, municipal supporting facilities, water recycling treatment plants, high-end equipment manufacturing projects and the hyperscale centralized renewable energy power generation bases of the hyperscale energy complex are being carried out rapidly. BCI Group adheres to the belief of open source universal benefits, promises to open up to industrial partners at zero premium, calls on all participants to jointly empower the long-term value of digital infrastructure localization, and contributes to the green transformation of Datong City.

Contacts

BCI Group

Contact Person: Xinyan Liu

Email: xinyan.liu@bcig.com

