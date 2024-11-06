Date Right Celebrates Rebrand, Android Launch With Exclusive Election Night Party in New York City

Formerly called The Right Stuff, the leading dating app for conservatives is now available on the Google Play Store for over 100 million new users in the U.S.

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Date Right is proud to announce its launch on Android devices, expanding access to its leading online dating platform for conservatives to over 100 million new users in America.





As the app looks ahead to 2025, Date Right will host “Make America Hot Again,” a series of branded events designed to help conservative singles connect authentically on the basis of shared values in person as well as online.

Date Right will kick off this event series with an exclusive election night party in New York City tonight, at 380 Canal St, New York, NY 10013, bringing members together for a high-energy gathering of like-minded conservatives during one of the most pivotal moments in recent political history.

Cocktail attire-clad attendees will sip election-themed drinks, like “The Red Wave” (Spoiler: It will be strong), and “The Green New Deal” (costs more than it’s worth), as they watch the results roll in. Bonus points for attendees who bring their Make America Great Again hats and merch.

Co-founded in 2022 by John McEntee, Dan Huff, and Isaac Stalzer, Date Right’s social impact as the first mainstream dating app for conservative young people has been highlighted by the Daily Mail, Sky News, and other publications.

Date Right’s key stats include:

Over 300,000 downloads

54-46% male-to-female ratio (compared to the industry average ratio of 67-33%)

25 documented marriages that began as matches on Date Right

At least one Date Right baby (so far)

With 3.4 million followers on its @daterightstuff TikTok account and 1.8 million Instagram followers, the app’s influence among young conservatives continues to grow.

“In today’s dating world, shared values, especially political ones, are a non-negotiable for many,” Date Right CEO John McEntee said. “We’re proud to lead a movement that helps young conservatives find lasting connections, especially in the heart of liberal cities like New York.”

After tonight’s election party in New York, Date Right members can look forward to meeting one another at “Make America Hot Again” parties, which will help members connect offline and create a buzz within their communities.

With the launch of the Android app, users across the country can now download Date Right from the Google Play Store and join this growing community of conservatives making connections that count.

ABOUT DATE RIGHT

Date Right is the leading dating app for conservatives. Launched in 2022 by John McEntee, Dan Huff, and Isaac Stalzer, Date Right is designed to help like-minded conservatives connect authentically and build lasting relationships without the stigma of liberal agendas behind other mainstream dating apps. Date Right is available for Apple iOS and Android users. Follow us at @daterightstuff on TikTok and Instagram to join our community and Make America Hot Again.

