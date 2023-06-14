DataXoom Two-way Integration With Salesforce Extends LTE to the Enterprise

MANCHESTER, N.H.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–DataXoom, the leading mobility provider dedicated to purpose-built LTE mobile deployments, has implemented its two-way mobility platform within the Salesforce environment. Salesforce CRM software is now integrated as a DataXoom plugin available to DataXoom mobility customers, enabling them to lower costs for enterprise-wide LTE device integration.

“Unlike other mobility tools, DataXoom provides a higher level of customer convenience by embedding simple API integrations within the platforms customers are already using, such as the powerful Salesforce environment used to drive so many applications at the enterprise level,” said DataXoom CEO Chris Hill. “The DataXoom-Salesforce integration shortcuts and simplifies the mobility provisioning process for the customer.”

With this partnership, Salesforce customers can now customize their workflows and processes to activate and deactivate devices seamlessly with instant triggers. Customers will no longer need to log into separate carrier portals for manual device activation, and then return to Salesforce to complete their workflow tasks.

With the built-in API integration between Salesforce and the DataXoom platform, LTE carrier data can now be pushed into Salesforce via DataXoom, so any workflows created within Salesforce are now bringing data in from the carrier at lower-cost LTE-level plan rates. For applications requiring only LTE-level data support, rather than the higher-bandwidth, higher-cost 5G data level, large-scale applications can be deployed to far more devices affordably when only LTE bandwidth rates are used.

“We serve so many applications for logistics, retail, mobile healthcare, field service and restaurant/service industries, to name just a few, that are optimized for LTE bandwidth functionality rather than anything that would require 5G deployment at 2X-3X the cost, or where 5G connectivity is not fully in place,” Hill explained. “This is a fundamental productivity boost for large-scale enterprises that need to extend applications throughout their entire workforce but in the past have been forced to restrict access due to 5G bandwidth costs. That’s no longer necessary with DataXoom’s LTE platform extension, which makes wide-scale connectivity so much more affordable.”

