DataVisor Named to 2025 Forbes Fintech 50

Leading fraud and risk platform recognized for revolutionizing fraud and compliance

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DataVisor—the world’s leading AI-powered fraud and risk platform—has been named to the 2025 Forbes Fintech 50 list. The 10th annual list recognizes businesses that are growing, adapting, and pushing the boundaries of fintech with innovative products and solutions. One of just 18 new companies added to the list in comparison to previous years, and one of only eight companies led by women CEOs, DataVisor was highlighted for its product innovations and strong year-over-year growth.

DataVisor has effectively turned a slow reactive industry into a fast proactive defense mechanism. According to a feature article by Forbes, “DataVisor’s secret sauce is what’s known as ‘unsupervised’ machine learning, which uses algorithms to analyze data sets that are unlabeled and discover correlations on their own without humans telling it what targets or categories to look for."

As financial crime tactics grow more sophisticated and fraud networks become increasingly coordinated, DataVisor remains at the forefront of the fight against evolving fraud and money laundering. Trusted by some of the world’s largest fintech and banking institutions, DataVisor’s patented unsupervised machine learning technology proactively identifies emerging threats—detecting new fraud and money laundering patterns proactively before they cause harm. With a future-proof infrastructure, DataVisor empowers financial institutions to safeguard money movement activities with real-time precision, a 360-degree customer view, and the agility needed to stay ahead of attackers.

A testament to DataVisor’s superior solutions and technology, DataVisor marked 2024 with exceptional industry recognition and strong results. Under the leadership of CEO Yinglian Xie and Chief Product Officer Fang Yu, who founded the company in 2013, DataVisor has been lauded by its customers for the significant impact its platform has had on their ability to deliver a safer customer experience. DataVisor’s strong results helped to grow its roster of global clients last year by adding many major enterprises.

“We really have to thank our team, our partners, and customers for driving our product forward,” commented Xie. “Every year, we're helping protect billions of money movement from fraud and allowing businesses to operate with confidence and trust.”

Forbes further highlighted the company’s impact through an in-depth profile of Xie and Yu, showcasing their journey from founding DataVisor to revolutionizing the financial security landscape.

For more information on DataVisor and its platform, visit DataVisor.com.

About DataVisor

DataVisor is the most comprehensive fraud and financial crime prevention platform powered by sophisticated AI and modern machine learning capabilities. DataVisor empowers customers to protect against future attacks before they happen by detecting and acting on rapidly evolving fraud patterns in real time. DataVisor’s adaptable solution and data-driven approach provides businesses with unparalleled protection in an ever-evolving digital landscape. DataVisor’s award-winning solutions and continuous innovation make them the trusted partner of choice for Fortune 500 companies and leading organizations worldwide, specializing in financial services, banking, credit unions, fintech, and payments.

Media Contact:

Courtney Brunkow

The Fletcher Group

datavisor@fletchergroupllc.com