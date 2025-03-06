Datavault® AI’s WiSA Association Announces WiSA SoundSend Certification for Optoma HCPro-4400 4K UHD DLP Projector

Certification ensures compatibility with the upcoming SoundSend E for seamless wireless audio experiences

BEAVERTON, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Datavault® AI (NASDAQ: DVLT), formerly known as WiSA Technologies, Inc., is pleased to announce that Optoma’s HCPro-4400 4K UHD DLP® laser projector has received WiSA SoundSend Certification. This certification ensures seamless compatibility with the award-winning WiSA SoundSend wireless audio transmitter, as well as the upcoming SoundSend E product, allowing users to experience immersive, high-fidelity audio effortlessly.

The HCPro-4400 sets a new benchmark for home cinema with its advanced features, including Dolby Vision® and HDR10+ technology for stunning picture quality. With 95% DCI-P3 color accuracy, 5,000 lumens* of brightness, and ISF calibration readiness, the projector delivers incredible visual detail and vibrant colors in any setting. The PureEngine™ Ultra technology ensures smooth motion and striking clarity.

"We are thrilled to have our HCPro-4400 4K UHD DLP projector achieve WiSA SoundSend Certification," said Brian Soto, Director of Product Management at Optoma. "This milestone underscores our commitment to providing our customers with cutting-edge technology that delivers exceptional audio and visual experiences."

Enhanced Wireless Audio with WiSA SoundSend Certification

The WiSA SoundSend Certification not only guarantees flawless operation with the current SoundSend transmitter but also ensures compatibility with the upcoming SoundSend E transmitter. The SoundSend E introduces expanded connectivity options, Dolby Atmos decoding, and integration with the WiSA Connect app for a seamless user experience.

Connecting the WiSA SoundSend to the HCPro-4400 projector instantly upgrades any home theater setup. This certification ensures that any WiSA SoundSend device will seamlessly connect to WiSA HT Certified speakers, delivering picture-perfect, tightly synchronized surround sound. Additionally, the certification guarantees that any SoundSend E will connect effortlessly to WiSA E-enabled speakers, ensuring a next-generation wireless audio experience.

"Optoma continues to innovate by integrating advanced technologies into their products," said Tony Ostrom, President of the WiSA Association. "The SoundSend Certification of the HCPro-4400 projector exemplifies our shared commitment to delivering simple yet immersive home cinema solutions."

Launched in November 2020, the WiSA SoundSend was the Association's first branded product and the first WiSA-certified wireless audio transmitter. Designed to simplify multichannel home theater setups, it seamlessly connects smart TVs, projectors, and speakers. Setup is quick and straightforward—simply plug the SoundSend into the projector via HDMI or optical connection, and it will automatically wirelessly connect to WiSA Certified speakers. The entire process takes just 10 minutes and offers full control through the SoundSend mobile app.

Wireless Audio Market Growth and Opportunity

According to Verified Market Reports, the global wireless audio device market was valued at $71.3 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach $154.3 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 17.3%1. This rapid growth is driven by increasing consumer demand for high-quality, cable-free sound solutions across home entertainment, smart devices, and gaming applications.

The market expansion is further fueled by the rise of smart TVs, home theater systems, and wireless speaker ecosystems, along with advancements in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth-based audio transmission technologies. In addition to these innovations, WiSA's sister technology, ADIO—also a part of the Acoustic Sciences division of Datavault AI—introduces inaudible tone technology that can be integrated with WiSA’s wireless multichannel immersive audio system.

When combined, ADIO and WiSA technologies offer transformative opportunities for both the audio industry and adjacent markets, particularly in advertising, content delivery, and analytics. This synergy unlocks a powerful new paradigm for monetizing wireless audio, driving innovation through advanced technology integration:

The Power of ADIO + WiSA: Monetizing Wireless Audio

Inaudible Audio-Triggered Advertising – ADIO enables impactful marketing campaigns without disrupting the listening experience, allowing advertisers to seamlessly integrate brand messages within the audio stream.

– ADIO enables impactful marketing campaigns without disrupting the listening experience, allowing advertisers to seamlessly integrate brand messages within the audio stream. Personalized Content Delivery – By harnessing ADIO’s inaudible tones, brands and content providers can engage consumers in real-time, delivering exclusive offers, promotions, and interactive experiences directly through WiSA-enabled devices.

– By harnessing ADIO’s inaudible tones, brands and content providers can engage consumers in real-time, delivering exclusive offers, promotions, and interactive experiences directly through WiSA-enabled devices. Actionable Analytics – ADIO’s data-driven insights allow for enhanced audience segmentation, behavioral tracking, and the development of targeted monetization strategies across connected audio ecosystems.

– ADIO’s data-driven insights allow for enhanced audience segmentation, behavioral tracking, and the development of targeted monetization strategies across connected audio ecosystems. Enhanced Cross-Platform Integration – The combination of WiSA-enabled devices and ADIO’s smart technology creates a dynamic ecosystem where entertainment, commerce, and consumer engagement seamlessly converge.

As wireless audio adoption accelerates, WiSA Technologies + ADIO present an unmatched opportunity for OEMs, content creators, advertisers, and streaming platforms to unlock new revenue streams, drive consumer engagement, and shape the future of audio-driven marketing.

For more information about Optoma and the HCPro-4400 4K UHD DLP projector, visit https://www.optomausa.com/product/hcpro-4400.

To learn more about the WiSA SoundSend Certification process, the WiSA SoundSend, or the upcoming SoundSend E, visit WiSA Technologies' website.

* Brightness measured in accordance with ISO 21118.

About Datavault AI Inc.

Datavault AI, (Nasdaq: DVLT) is leading the way in AI experience, valuation, and monetization of assets in the Web 3.0 environment. The company’s cloud-based platform provides comprehensive solutions with a collaborative focus in its Acoustic Science and Data Science Divisions. Datavault AI's Acoustic Science Division features WiSA®, ADIO® and Sumerian® patented technologies and industry first foundational spatial and multichannel wireless HD sound transmission technologies with IP covering audio timing, synchronization and multi-channel interference cancellation. The Data Science Division leverages the power of Web 3.0 and high-performance computing to provide solutions for experiential data perception, valuation and secure monetization. Datavault AI's cloud-based platform provides comprehensive solutions serving multiple industries, including HPC software licensing for sports & entertainment, events & venues, biotech, education, fintech, real estate, healthcare, energy and more. The Information Data Exchange® (IDE) enables Digital Twins, licensing of name, image, and likeness (NIL) by securely attaching physical real-world objects to immutable metadata objects, fostering responsible AI with integrity. Datavault AI’s technology suite is completely customizable and offers AI and Machine Learning (ML) automation, third-party integration, detailed analytics and data, marketing automation and advertising monitoring. The company is headquartered in Beaverton, OR. Learn more about Datavault AI at www.datavaultsite.com.

About the WiSA Association

The WiSA Association, a division of the Acoustic Sciences Division of its parent company, Datavault AI, Inc., is dedicated to advancing immersive, high-quality, and wireless audio experiences. As a leading industry consortium, WiSA collaborates with top consumer electronics brands, technology providers, and audio manufacturers to develop and promote interoperability standards for wireless multichannel audio. The Association’s certification programs ensure seamless compatibility between WiSA-enabled devices, allowing consumers to enjoy premium sound with simple setup and reliability. Through its commitment to innovation and industry partnerships, the WiSA Association continues to drive the future of wireless home entertainment audio. Learn more about the WiSA Association at www.wisatechnologies.com/.

About Optoma

Optoma is a globally recognized leader in high-resolution projectors and audio solutions for business, education, professional AV, and home entertainment. Committed to innovation and premium quality, Optoma delivers cutting-edge visual and audio experiences, enhancing how customers work, learn, and enjoy entertainment worldwide.

