Datavault AI to Participate at the 37th Annual Roth Conference

BEAVERTON, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Datavault AI Inc. (NASDAQ: DVLT), leading the way in AI data experience, valuation, and monetization, announced it will participate at the 37th Annual Roth Conference on March 16th to 18th. The company’s cloud-based platform provides comprehensive solutions with a collaborative focus in its Acoustic Science and Data Science Divisions, which provide technologies for spatial and multichannel wireless HD sound transmission as well as Web 3.0 and high-performance computing solutions for experiential data perception, valuation and secure monetization, respectively. In addition, as part of its growth strategy, the Company is in the process of acquiring privately held CompuSystems, Inc. (“CSI”), a premier provider of registration, data analytics, and lead management services for live events.

Datavault AI’s CEO Nathaniel Bradley and CFO Brett Moyer will be in attendance during the conference and will be available for 1-on-1 meetings on March 17th and 18th. Interested investors should contact their ROTH representative or David Barnard of Alliance Advisors Investor Relations at dbarnard@allianceadvisors.com.

The Roth event is one of the premier investor conferences in the U.S., bringing together institutional investors, industry leaders, and emerging growth companies. The conference is being held at The Laguna Cliffs Marriott in Dana Point, CA. To learn more and submit a registration request, visit Roth2025Registration.

About Datavault AI Inc.

Datavault AI1, (Nasdaq: DVLT) is leading the way in AI experience, valuation, and monetization of assets in the Web 3.0 environment. The company’s cloud-based platform provides comprehensive solutions with a collaborative focus in its Acoustic Science and Data Science Divisions. Datavault AI's Acoustic Science Division features WiSA®, ADIO® and Sumerian® patented technologies and industry first foundational spatial and multichannel wireless HD sound transmission technologies with IP covering audio timing, synchronization and multi-channel interference cancellation. The Data Science Division leverages the power of Web 3.0 and high-performance computing to provide solutions for experiential data perception, valuation and secure monetization. Datavault AI's cloud-based platform provides comprehensive solutions serving multiple industries, including HPC software licensing for sports & entertainment, events & venues, biotech, education, fintech, real estate, healthcare, energy and more. The Information Data Exchange® (IDE) enables Digital Twins, licensing of name, image, and likeness (NIL) by securely attaching physical real-world objects to immutable metadata objects, fostering responsible AI with integrity. Datavault AI’s technology suite is completely customizable and offers AI and Machine Learning (ML) automation, third-party integration, detailed analytics and data, marketing automation and advertising monitoring. The company is headquartered in Beaverton, OR. Learn more about Datavault AI at www.datavaultsite.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release of Datavault AI contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements, include, among others, the Company’s expectations with respect to the completed asset purchase (the “Asset Purchase”), including statements regarding the benefits of the Asset Purchase, the implied valuation of the Company, the products offered by the Company and the markets in which it operates, and the Company’s projected future results and market opportunities, as well as information with respect to Datavault AI’s future operating results and business strategy. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including, but not limited to: (i) risks and uncertainties impacting Datavault AI’s business including, risks related to its current liquidity position and the need to obtain additional financing to support ongoing operations, Datavault AI’s ability to continue as a going concern, Datavault AI’s ability to maintain the listing of its common stock on Nasdaq, Datavault AI’s ability to predict the timing of design wins entering production and the potential future revenue associated with design wins, Datavault AI’s ability to predict its rate of growth, Datavault AI’s ability to predict customer demand for existing and future products and to secure adequate manufacturing capacity, consumer demand conditions affecting Datavault AI’s customers’ end markets, Datavault AI’s ability to hire, retain and motivate employees, the effects of competition on Datavault AI’s business, including price competition, technological, regulatory and legal developments, developments in the economy and financial markets, and potential harm caused by software defects, computer viruses and development delays, (ii) risks related to Datavault AI’s ability to realize some or all of the anticipated benefits from the Asset Purchase, any risks that may adversely affect the business, financial condition and results of operations of Datavault AI after the completion of the Asset Purchase, including but not limited to cybersecurity risks, the potential for AI design and usage errors, risks related to regulatory compliance and costs, potential harm caused by data privacy breaches, digital business interruption and geopolitical risks, and (iii) other risks as set forth from time to time in Datavault AI’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The information in this press release is as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update such information unless required to do so by law. The reader is cautioned not to place under reliance on forward looking statements. The Company does not give any assurance that the Company will achieve its expectations.

Formerly known as WiSA Technologies, Inc.

Investor Contact

David Barnard, Alliance Advisors Investor Relations, 415-433-3777

datavaultinvestors@allianceadvisors.com