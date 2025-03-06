Datavant Unveils Enhanced Clinical Insights Platform to Transform Data Intelligence for Payers and Providers

Combination of industry’s largest health data exchange network with best-in-class, AI-powered workflows and analytics delivers unparalleled insights

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AIinHealthcare--Datavant, the leading health data platform company, today announced the launch of the Datavant Clinical Insights Platform, an integrated offering that empowers health plans and risk-bearing providers to seamlessly identify, access, analyze and act on clinical data. The end-to-end platform, created through Datavant’s integration with Apixio, provides health plans and providers with the critical insights needed to efficiently and accurately identify the disease burden of a population, reduce administrative overhead, and drive better outcomes for members — all within a singular, scalable solution.

“Healthcare organizations are struggling with fragmented data processes that drive up costs while potentially missing critical insights," said Sachin Patel, General Manager and President of Datavant’s Payer vertical. “With the enhanced Clinical Insights Platform, we have accelerated the industry’s ability to access and utilize clinical data, helping health plans and providers improve quality, streamline operations, and drive better outcomes faster than ever before, harnessing the power of distinctively trained AI.”

The Datavant Clinical Insights Platform is purpose-built for payer and provider organizations to identify, access, analyze, and act on clinical data for operational use cases with unprecedented speed and accuracy. The platform enables data acquisition, AI-powered workflows, advanced analytics, and health data management capabilities, which collectively create a complete and accurate patient health profile. Health plans and providers can now utilize the centralized clinical data and insights across the enterprise to enhance member management, provider education, and improve the quality of care delivery to patients.

With the largest and most diverse health data network in the U.S., Datavant is an industry leader in securely and compliantly connecting and sharing data to solve critical challenges across healthcare. Last year, Datavant exchanged more than 40 million medical records with 100% of U.S. payers and 75% of the top 100 U.S. health systems, and codes more than 30 million records annually.

The Company’s privacy-first solutions were recently recognized in the 2025 Best in KLAS report, with Datavant ranked among the top performers in Release of Information (95 score) and Risk Adjustment (92.1 score, for legacy Apixio offering). Additionally, Datavant achieved 100% customer satisfaction in multiple categories, including long-term viability and promise fulfillment.

Datavant will be exhibiting at RISE National 2025, March 11-14, 2025 and will present an education session, “Enhancing Payer-Provider Collaboration Through Prospective Risk Adjustment,” on Thursday, March 13, at 11:15 AM CT. Learn more about the Datavant Clinical Insights platform at https://www.datavant.com/clinical-insights-platform.

About Datavant

Datavant makes the world's health data secure, accessible, and actionable. Datavant is a data platform company for healthcare whose products and solutions enable organizations to move and connect data securely. Through proprietary technology, the world's most robust health data network, and value-added services we protect, connect, and deliver the world's health data. Datavant enables more than 40 million healthcare records to move between thousands of organizations, including 75% of the 100 largest U.S. health systems, 100% of U.S. payers and an ecosystem of 300+ real-world data partners.

