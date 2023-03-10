<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire DataTrace Selected as One of the Most Innovative Technology Companies in Real...
Business Wire

DataTrace Selected as One of the Most Innovative Technology Companies in Real Estate by HousingWire Magazine for the Third Year in a Row

di Business Wire

AGOURA HILLS, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–DataTrace®, the nation’s largest provider of data and automation solutions to the title and settlement services industry, announced today it has been recognized by HousingWire Magazine as a 2023 HW Tech100 Real Estate winner, earning the honor for the third consecutive year. Tech100 Real Estate winners are companies that are changing the home sales process forever, from home search to lead management solutions to remote closing and transaction management software.

“DataTrace is leading the transformation of the title industry with cutting-edge search and title automation solutions powered by comprehensive title and tax information,” said Robert Karraa, president of DataTrace. “Innovation is a key part of our culture at DataTrace and this recognition speaks to the impact our solutions provide to our customers and across the industry.”

DataTrace was recognized for its advanced title solutions, powered by the country’s most complete network of real estate title plants, tax data and recorded property data, including monthly scanning, indexing and posting of more than 2.6 million recorded land document images and a total repository of more than 8 billion recorded documents. Title and settlement services companies rely on DataTrace’s market-leading solutions to accelerate digital transformation, gain a competitive edge, gather market intelligence, and leverage full integrations with title production technology leaders.

About DataTrace

Data Trace Information Services, LLC provides advanced real estate title search technology, automation and production services that enable settlement services companies to quickly access and search regional title databases through a secure application. The DataTrace system delivers title history information, property tax assessment and payment data, document images and property profiles in 47 states across the United States. With its significant geographical coverage, DataTrace’s title plant and tax database is the broadest and most comprehensive title information system available and is used by the largest national title insurance underwriters. For additional information, visit www.DataTraceTitle.com.

Contacts

Marcus Ginnaty

Data Trace Information Services, LLC

(714) 250-3298

Articoli correlati

Electra Updates Mineral Resource Estimate at its Iron Creek Cobalt-Copper Project in Idaho

Business Wire Business Wire -
TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Electra Battery Materials Corporation (NASDAQ: ELBM; TSX-V: ELBM) (“Electra”, or the “Company”) announced today an updated mineral resource...
Continua a leggere

Docutech, a First American Company, Named One of the Most Innovative Technology Companies in Mortgage by HousingWire Magazine

Business Wire Business Wire -
  IDAHO FALLS, Idaho--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Docutech, a First American company and the leading provider of document, eSign, eClose and print fulfillment...
Continua a leggere

YuJa, Inc. Announces Agreement with Concordia University Texas to Deploy YuJa Enterprise Video Platform Sitewide

Business Wire Business Wire -
SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--YuJa, Inc., a leader in ed-tech solutions, announces an agreement with Austin-based Concordia University Texas to...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Electra Updates Mineral Resource Estimate at its Iron Creek Cobalt-Copper Project in Idaho

Business Wire