DataTrace Selected as One of the Most Innovative Technology Companies in Real Estate by HousingWire Magazine for the Third Year in a Row

AGOURA HILLS, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–DataTrace®, the nation’s largest provider of data and automation solutions to the title and settlement services industry, announced today it has been recognized by HousingWire Magazine as a 2023 HW Tech100 Real Estate winner, earning the honor for the third consecutive year. Tech100 Real Estate winners are companies that are changing the home sales process forever, from home search to lead management solutions to remote closing and transaction management software.

“DataTrace is leading the transformation of the title industry with cutting-edge search and title automation solutions powered by comprehensive title and tax information,” said Robert Karraa, president of DataTrace. “Innovation is a key part of our culture at DataTrace and this recognition speaks to the impact our solutions provide to our customers and across the industry.”

DataTrace was recognized for its advanced title solutions, powered by the country’s most complete network of real estate title plants, tax data and recorded property data, including monthly scanning, indexing and posting of more than 2.6 million recorded land document images and a total repository of more than 8 billion recorded documents. Title and settlement services companies rely on DataTrace’s market-leading solutions to accelerate digital transformation, gain a competitive edge, gather market intelligence, and leverage full integrations with title production technology leaders.

About DataTrace

Data Trace Information Services, LLC provides advanced real estate title search technology, automation and production services that enable settlement services companies to quickly access and search regional title databases through a secure application. The DataTrace system delivers title history information, property tax assessment and payment data, document images and property profiles in 47 states across the United States. With its significant geographical coverage, DataTrace’s title plant and tax database is the broadest and most comprehensive title information system available and is used by the largest national title insurance underwriters. For additional information, visit www.DataTraceTitle.com.

