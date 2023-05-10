DataStax Astra DB Recognized as Top Rated TrustRadius Award Winner

Based on Strong User Reviews, Astra DB Honored in DBaaS, Open-Source, NoSQL, and Non-Relational Categories

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–DataStax, the real-time AI company, announced that Astra DB has been honored as a top-rated TrustRadius award winner in the Database-as-a-Service (DBaaS), Open-Source, NoSQL, and Non-Relational categories. TrustRadius is a review platform that helps businesses make informed buying decisions by providing unbiased insights from real users. Based entirely on user reviews, the awards reinforce DataStax’s commitment to delivering the best database for building and running real-time applications at any scale, on any cloud.

To qualify for a TrustRadius Top Rated award, a product must meet the following three criteria for recency, rating, and relevance at the time the awards are issued:

Recency : The product must have 10 or more recent reviews (from the past year)

: The product must have 10 or more recent reviews (from the past year) Rating : The product must have a trScore (an algorithm that calculates a product’s scores based on a weighted average of reviews and ratings, rather than a simple average) of 7.5 or higher

: The product must have a trScore (an algorithm that calculates a product’s scores based on a weighted average of reviews and ratings, rather than a simple average) of 7.5 or higher Relevance: The product must earn at least .5% of the site traffic in the category

“ Astra DB has won Top Rated Awards in many categories, including DBaaS, Non-Relational Databases, and NoSQL Databases,” said Megan Headley, VP of Research at TrustRadius. “ These awards are based directly on customer feedback and help software buyers make better purchasing decisions by highlighting products that provide high levels of customer satisfaction.”

DataStax’s mission to serve real-time applications with an open data stack that just works places developers and enterprises at the center of its operations. Leveraging the power of the powerful and highly scalable Apache CassandraTM database, DataStax allows customers to build AI-enabled, high-growth applications at unlimited scale, on any cloud, for lower cost.

“ For usage that can quickly go up, and perhaps even down again, Astra DB is very well suited,” said Henning Kosmack, CEO, MegaZebra. “ That is why Internet applications that are truly mass-market, like games, should consider such a database.”

“ One of DataStax’s core values is to obsess over providing developers and enterprises with the tools they need to leverage real-time data and power real-time AI,” said Ed Anuff, chief product officer, DataStax. “ We remain focused on serving our community by giving them the freedom and flexibility to build highly-scalable applications required to change the trajectory of their data-driven businesses.”

About DataStax

DataStax is the real-time AI company. With DataStax, any enterprise can mobilize real-time data and quickly build smart, high-growth applications at unlimited scale, on any cloud. DataStax delivers the Astra DB cloud database built on Apache Cassandra® and the Astra Streaming event streaming technology built on Apache Pulsar™. Hundreds of the world’s leading enterprises, including Verizon, Audi, ESL Gaming and many more rely on DataStax to unleash the power of real-time data to win new markets and change industries. Learn more at DataStax.com.

About TrustRadius

TrustRadius delivers the most credible technology decisioning platform, helping buyers confidently make decisions with comprehensive, vetted product information and customer-generated content. Technology providers are empowered to tell their unique stories, engage high-intent buyers, and gain customer insights. Founded by successful entrepreneurs and headquartered in the technology hub of Austin, Texas, TrustRadius is backed by Mayfield Fund, LiveOak Venture Partners, and Next Coast Ventures.

