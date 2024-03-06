DataStax Achieves the AWS Generative AI Competency

New Competency Recognizes DataStax as a Trusted AWS Partner for Helping Developers and Enterprises Build Generative AI Applications on AWS

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–DataStax, the generative AI data company, announced today that it has achieved the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Generative AI Competency. This specialization recognizes DataStax as an AWS Partner that helps customers and the AWS Partner Network (APN) drive the advancement of services, tools, and infrastructure pivotal for implementing generative AI technologies.





Achieving the AWS Generative AI Competency differentiates DataStax as an AWS Partner that has demonstrated technical proficiency and proven customer success supporting mixed workloads including vector, non-vector, and streaming data where large volumes of updates and queries happen at the same time. Astra DB’s immediately available vector updates make query results faster, more accurate, and more relevant. DataStax possesses the experience and expertise demonstrated through successful projects addressing customer challenges using generative AI solutions. These solutions enable digital transformation strategies for augmenting the customer experience, delivering hyper-personalized and engaging content, streamlining workflows, and delivering actionable results powered by generative AI technology from AWS.

“ DataStax is proud to achieve the AWS Generative AI Competency,” said Ed Anuff, chief product officer at DataStax. “ Our team is dedicated to helping developers with a one-stop generative AI Stack with everything needed for a faster, easier, path to production for relevant and responsive generative AI apps by leveraging the agility, breadth of services, and pace of innovation that AWS provides.”

The AWS Competency Program aims to assist customers in connecting with AWS Partners who possess extensive knowledge and technical expertise in using AWS technologies and best practices to adopt generative AI. These AWS Partners facilitate the seamless integration and deployment of AWS-based solutions to meet the unique needs of all customers, from startups to global enterprises.

“ DataStax’s vector search capabilities have been a game-changer for ReelStar in the digital media and entertainment space,” said Mark Hauptman, CEO of ReelStar. “ Its generative AI capabilities revolutionize content recommendation, offering our users a personalized and engaging experience. Vector search is not just a tool; it’s the key to unlocking innovation and reshaping how users interact with our platform. Our partnership with DataStax brought transformative results for ReelStar, offering distinct advantages for our developers. The seamless data storage, real-time analysis, and efficient search capabilities significantly streamlined the development process. With Astra DB, our developers could focus more on optimizing the app’s features and less on managing our infrastructure.”

About DataStax

DataStax, the GenAI data company, helps developers and companies successfully create a bold new world through GenAI. We offer a one-stop Generative AI Stack with everything needed for a faster, easier, path to production for relevant and responsive GenAI apps. DataStax delivers a RAG-first developer experience, with first-class integrations into leading AI ecosystem partners, so we work out with developers’ existing stacks of choice. Anyone can quickly build smart, high-growth AI applications at unlimited scale, on any cloud. Hundreds of the world’s leading enterprises, including Audi, Bud Financial, Capital One, SkyPoint Cloud, and many more rely on DataStax to deliver GenAI. Learn more at DataStax.com.

© 2024 DataStax Inc., All Rights Reserved. DataStax is a registered trademark of DataStax, Inc. and its subsidiaries in the United States and/or other countries.

Apache, Apache Cassandra, and Cassandra, are either registered trademarks or trademarks of the Apache Software Foundation or its subsidiaries in Canada, the United States, and/or other countries.

Contacts

Regan Schiappa



press@datastax.com