Datasite Introduces Datasite Cloud™ to Manage Entire Dealmaking Process in One Place

Platform Connects Sourcing, Diligence and Closing to Minimize Deal Friction and Risk

MINNEAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#DealsDatasite®, a leading SaaS-based technology provider for global mergers and acquisitions (M&A) professionals, today unveiled Datasite Cloud™, a purpose-built platform for managing every stage of the dealmaking process, all in one place.

“Streamlining the dealmaking process for our customers continues to be our top priority,” said Rusty Wiley, Datasite Chief Executive Officer. “For the first time ever, Datasite Cloud gives dealmakers one place to source their next opportunity, move through due diligence, close their deal and secure their data for future transactions.”

The introduction of Datasite Cloud is part of the company’s continued mission to empower the dealmaking community to work smarter. Datasite Cloud offers dealmakers a variety of applications all in one place to manage distinct phases of the dealmaking process, including pipeline management, a new Datasite application, asset marketing, sell-side and buy-side due diligence, and post-merger integration.

Disconnected systems complicate dealmaking processes,” said Doug Cullen, Datasite Chief Product and Strategy Officer. “And because so many deal teams are running both buy- and sell-side transactions at the same time, while juggling increased workloads, having one place to manage every stage of dealmaking gives dealmakers the flexibility to better manage their costs, reduce compliance risks, and increase their productivity.”

Dealmakers in more than 170 countries make their deals in Datasite, including 74 of the top 100 legal firms and all the top 20 global financial advisory firms. In 2022, Datasite facilitated more than a quarter of the top 100 global deals.

To learn more about Datasite and Datasite Cloud, please visit: www.datasite.com.

About Datasite

Datasite is a leading SaaS provider for the M&A industry, empowering dealmakers around the world with the tools they need to succeed across the entire deal lifecycle. For more information, visit www.datasite.com.

Contacts

Laura Powers

Datasite

212-367-6168

Laura.powers@datasite.com

Nicholas Koulermos

5W Public Relations

646-843-1812

Datasite@5WPR.com

