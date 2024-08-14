Datasembly Delivers New Pricing and Promotional Intelligence to the Solution Suite

Retail intelligence provider expands suite of solutions to provide customers with unprecedented promotion-tracking and pricing capabilities to bolster their competitive edge

Datasembly’s new offerings, including Competitive Promotional Intelligence, MAP Compliance, and a first of its kind Digital Coupon offering, uncover critical store level insights and competitive tactics, helping customers strengthen their pricing and promotional strategies in an increasingly dynamic market.

Without a comprehensive view of competitive promotions it’s easy for CPG brands to over invest and erode margins, or overcorrect against incomplete market intelligence. Addressing these complex challenges, Datasembly’s Competitive Promo Intelligence solution allows customers to see weekly updates on their competitors’ promotional activities at the most granular level. Customers can easily view changes and comparisons against previous promotional calendar periods by retailer, brand, manufacturer, and category. Now, CPG brands can gain a comprehensive understanding of competitive promotions, when they start, how long they last, and when they end.

“Promotions are won at the product level, and require a fast, comprehensive view of the competition,” says Dan Vanchieri, President at Datasembly. “Through this launch, Datasembly offers the only real-time, fully shareable competitive promo intelligence, powered by more than 12 billion weekly observations. Providing unmatched competitive insights, Datasembly’s promotional data collection arms retailers and CPG brands with instantly actionable data, helping them make better business decisions and remain competitive in today’s increasingly volatile retail landscape.”

A leading chocolate manufacturer states, “We’ve used traditional data sources for years, but Datasembly gives us insight into what is actually happening on the shelf and what retailers are actually executing for our products and our competitors. We have to be efficient with our trade dollars and Datasembly is a critical resource to help us do just that.”

Further expanding its pricing and promotional capabilities for CPG brands, Datasembly worked with current customer Opella North America, manufacturer of leading brands like Allegra, Icy Hot, & Gold Bond, to co-develop its MAP Compliance solution. The tool has been designed to proactively address CPG brands’ pricing execution problems in near real time and at the store level, allowing brands to ward off MAP violations before other retailers push for trade dollars, or lower prices to supplement volume losses. With Datasembly’s MAP Compliance tool, CPG brands can protect customer relationships by prioritizing local action, leverage compliance rates to help guide retail behavior in joint business planning, and manage retailer expectations on their competitors’ violations.

Additionally, Datasembly’s new Digital Coupon solution offers real-time, fully shareable intelligence built at the UPC level, helping CPG brands and retailers deliver crisp retail execution backed by competitive coupon insights. A leading OTC manufacturer described Datasembly’s Digital Coupon solution as “…a completely new unlock. This will outperform traditional solutions and provide the critical UPC level insight about what is on promotion.”

Delivering a fast, comprehensive view of programs as they hit the market, CPG brands and retailers can now gain a complete understanding of the competitive programs that grapple for consumer attention, while optimizing program performance with critical details like timing, eligible UPCs, redemption limits, and complete offer descriptions.

“Digital Coupons have quickly become a driving force behind post-pandemic consumer engagement and require a fast, comprehensive view of the competition and retail execution,” explains Datasembly CEO and Co-founder Ben Reich. “As digital couponing continues its impressive growth in grocery, optimization of these programs has been unreachable—until now. With the launch of our industry-first Digital Coupons solution, we’re making it easier for CPG brands and retailers alike to meet consumers where they’re at.”

For more information about Datasembly’s new Digital Coupons offering and Insight Solutions, including MAP Compliance and Competitive Promo Intelligence, head to www.datasembly.com.

Datasembly empowers brands and retailers to make data-driven decisions about pricing, promotion and assortment in real-time. Datasembly collects hyper-local, real-time data from over 150,000 stores representing 200 of the largest retailers across North America. Datasembly’s intuitive web application leverages this data to solve real-world problems and deliver immediate visibility and insights that save time, money and improve efficiencies.

