DataRobot to Showcase AI Innovation during “From Vision to Value: Creating Impact with AI” Launch Event

Virtual event, taking place March 16, will unveil new capabilities designed to help customers drive tremendous business value with AI

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–AI leader DataRobot today announced a pivotal launch event, From Vision to Value: Creating Impact with AI, that will introduce major AI innovations. The virtual event will unveil new capabilities designed to help organizations run, grow and optimize their business, with best practices, use cases and industry insights. Speakers include executive customers from the BMW Group, Polaris, and Inchcape, senior leadership and executives from technology partners including Snowflake, DataRobot executive leadership, and a leading voice in technology.

WHY ATTEND: The event will offer new insights into the many ways DataRobot is innovating to help businesses get real, measurable value out of AI. Be the first to learn about new capabilities in the DataRobot AI Platform that will enable enterprise customers to drive value fast, increase revenue, and reduce costs. The event will also offer a deep-dive into how integrations with Snowflake, Kubernetes and more will enable businesses to maximize their existing investments in infrastructure, tools and platforms.

WHEN: March 16, 2023 (video recording also available on demand)

WHERE: Virtual and free to attend. Register here.

SESSION HIGHLIGHTS:

Debanjan Saha, DataRobot CEO, declares a new era of AI, one that is defined by proving the measurable business value of AI. He will share a vision for the future of the industry and a roadmap for customers who are looking to derive value, today. He’ll be joined by Marc Neumann, Head of AI Platform, BMW Group , to discuss how high performing companies are rethinking their approach to AI.

Debanjan Saha, DataRobot CEO, declares a new era of AI, one that is defined by proving the measurable business value of AI. He will share a vision for the future of the industry and a roadmap for customers who are looking to derive value, today. He'll be joined by Marc Neumann, Head of AI Platform, BMW Group, to discuss how high performing companies are rethinking their approach to AI.

Venky Veeraraghavan, DataRobot Chief Product Officer, will unveil notable advancements within a new release of the DataRobot AI Platform. He'll be joined by Torsten Grabs, Director of Product Management at Snowflake, to introduce a new Snowflake integration that will help joint customers maximize their investments.

Lisa Aguilar, VP of Industry Field CTOs and Product Marketing at DataRobot, will explore how to accelerate business impact with DataRobot Applied AI Expertise. Using real world examples derived from work with hundreds of customers across thousands of use cases, Lisa will define the steps required to navigate through the stages needed to scale AI.

DataRobot customers, including Ram Thilak, Chief Data Scientist & Group Head of Data Science & AI at Inchcape, and Luke Bunge, Data Science Product Manager at Polaris, will dig deep into how AI is driving decision making and value creation at their organizations.

“Now more than ever, organizations are under pressure to prove investments in AI are delivering value,” said Debanjan Saha, CEO of DataRobot. “Since our founding, we have been committed to helping customers unlock the incredible power of AI and derive measurable value. We’re looking forward to sharing our new vision, dynamic partnerships, exciting customer stories, and our groundbreaking platform innovation to attendees of this virtual launch.”

To learn more about the speaker lineup for From Vision to Value: Creating Impact with AI, please visit the event website and follow along using the hashtag #AIVisiontoValue.

About DataRobot

The DataRobot AI Platform is the next generation of AI. DataRobot’s vision is to bring together all data types, all users, and all environments to deliver critical business insights for every organization. DataRobot is trusted by global customers across industries and verticals, including 40% of the Fortune 50. For more information, visit https://www.datarobot.com/.

