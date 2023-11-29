DataRobot Named a Leader in IDC MarketScape: Worldwide AI Governance Platforms 2023 Vendor Assessment

IDC MarketScape positions the DataRobot AI Platform as a Leader in new AI governance report, crediting continuous innovation and extensive experience in regulated industries

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–DataRobot today announced it has been recognized as a Leader in the first IDC MarketScape: Worldwide AI Governance Platforms 2023 Vendor Assessment.





AI governance platforms that ensure end-to-end AI/ML lifecycle governance, collaborative risk management and regulatory excellence for AI can be a “game changer” for organizations. The new IDC MarketScape report provides a holistic perspective on the market, reviewing several factors across strategy and functionality.

As a Leader, DataRobot is recognized for its strengths including extensive experience in regulated industries and continuous innovation. According to the report, “DataRobot’s approach to governance is comprehensive, focused on verifying and managing AI assets throughout the creation, integration, and observability stages.”

“A Leader like DataRobot sets the bar for AI at a time when both expertise in governance and rapid innovation is paramount – particularly for organizations with the most stringent regulatory requirements like banking and healthcare,” said Ritu Jyoti, Group Vice President, Worldwide Artificial Intelligence and Automation Research Practice, IDC. “DataRobot understands the unique challenges and requirements businesses face today, with an AI platform designed to avoid silos and vendor lock-in, and the tools that help customers accelerate AI deployments and ROI.”

“Empowering customers with the ability to govern with full transparency, operate with control, and build AI solutions with speed and optionality is critical when it comes to closing the confidence gap with generative AI — and as the need for such features only continues to grow,” said Venky Veeraraghavan, Chief Product Officer, DataRobot. “We’re honored to be recognized by the IDC MarketScape as a Leader in the inaugural Worldwide AI Governance Platforms 2023 Vendor Assessment, and we’ll continue innovating to enable our customers to confidently govern AI at scale.”

DataRobot customers include industry leaders such as CVS Health, Freddie Mac, Aflac, Warner Bros., BMW and the U.S. Army. The DataRobot AI Platform empowers organizations across industries to deliver real-world value from AI solutions, streamlining how you build, govern and operate generative and predictive AI.

The Worldwide AI Governance Platforms 2023 Vendor Assessment evaluated 10 businesses across 10 categories aligned to strategy and capability factors including functionality, growth, innovation and customer satisfaction. IDC analysts base vendor scores and positions on detailed surveys and interviews with the vendors, publicly available information and end-user experiences.

To read the report excerpt and to learn more about our governance capabilities, visit http://www.datarobot.com/resources/idc-marketscape-worldwide-ai-governance-platforms-2023/.

[IDC MarketScape: Worldwide AI Governance Platforms 2023 Vendor Assessment, Doc #US50056923, November 2023]

About DataRobot

DataRobot is the Value-Driven AI company, empowering organizations to drive real-world value with AI. With over a decade at the forefront of AI innovation, we know what it takes to make a real difference – to your bottom line, to your business vision, and to the world around us. Our open, end-to-end AI lifecycle platform allows your organization to quickly build, securely operate, and confidently govern your entire AI landscape from a single, unified experience. Organizations across industries and geographies trust DataRobot to help solve their biggest challenges with AI, leveraging generative and predictive capabilities today while providing the flexibility to adapt to the innovations of tomorrow. Learn more at datarobot.com and connect with us on LinkedIn (@DataRobot).

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor’s position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

Contacts

Stephanie Rogers



Director, Public Relations



stephanie.rogers@datarobot.com