Datamotive Joins the VMware Technology Alliance Partner Program

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#businesscontinuity–Datamotive, a company that provides cloud-agnostic workload portability for worldwide organizations, announced today it has joined the VMware Technology Alliance Partner (TAP) program as a Standard level partner. Members of the TAP program collaborate with VMware to deliver innovative solutions for virtualization and cloud computing. The diversity and depth of the TAP ecosystem provides customers with the flexibility to choose a partner with the right expertise to satisfy their unique needs. Datamotive will demonstrate its solutions at VMware Explore 2023 Las Vegas, booth 815, August 21-23, 2023.





The Technology Alliance Partner (TAP) program is the start of the VMware journey for software and hardware vendors. The TAP program enables hardware and software vendors with the tools and resources they need to build and deliver their solutions on VMware infrastructure. Partners can develop, test, integrate, certify/validate and package products with VMware products and services and then publish their solutions on the VMware Marketplace to our shared customers.

“We welcome Datamotive as a valued member of the VMware TAP program,” said Abhay Kumar, vice president, ecosystem strategy and technology partners, VMware. “This membership means customers can take full advantage of a streamlined cloud infrastructure experience. By joining the program, Datamotive is working with VMware to develop technologies that can transform customers’ environments.”

“We are pleased to expand our reach and support the VMware partner community,” said Yogesh Anyapanawar, co-founder and CEO of Datamotive. “We are confident that, based on the customer demand that we are seeing, cloud portability is shifting from an option to a necessity for organizations today.”

About Datamotive

Datamotive is an enterprise workload mobility company that enables the seamless movement of workloads in a hybrid multi-cloud environment with a guaranteed SLA of 10 minutes. Its patented solution protects organizations from data losses caused by cloud security misconfigurations, data breaches, or the corruption of corporate networks. For more information, go to https://www.datamotive.io/.

