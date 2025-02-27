Datalogz Releases State of BI Report and Announces Plans to Showcase Its Cutting-Edge BI Ops Solution as an Exhibitor at the Gartner® Data & Analytics Summit 2025

Two-thirds of data leaders and practitioners reported struggling with BI Sprawl.

ORLANDO, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Datalogz, the pioneer in ending BI Sprawl for data-mature entities, announced its exhibition at the Gartner® Data & Analytics Summit 2025, and the release of the State of BI Report, a new study on the challenges facing data leaders at the consumption layer. Taking place from March 3rd to 5th in Orlando, Florida, the Datalogz team believes that the conference is one of the top gatherings for data, analytics, and AI leaders to discover cutting-edge tools and trends. Located at Booth #628, Datalogz will showcase its BI Ops solution, Control Tower, which enables organizations to monitor the consumption layer, where most business users interact with data. Datalogz delivers the ability to continually and instantly cut costs, reduce security risks, set up BI governance, and increase BI efficiency.

At the conference, the Datalogz team will be sharing the findings of the State of BI Report. Datalogz partnered with Intake Media to interview 55 data and analytics leaders and practitioners across multiple industries to understand the make of BI environments today, challenges with BI management, and a forecast for the remainder of 2025. In the survey, only 10% of respondents reported prioritizing AI initiatives, while more than two-thirds of respondents reported facing the challenges associated with BI Sprawl. Data leaders reported challenges keeping pace with the velocity and volume of data today, leading to issues with governance, security, and performance. In 2025, data leaders will continue to lay a foundation for AI tools, explore platform migrations and the adoption of Microsoft Fabric, and look to surface how data can give their business a strategic advantage.

“This new data underscores the risks and challenges presented by BI Sprawl today. As data and analytics leaders shift their focus to consistent execution and AI-driven decision-making, Datalogz is excited to showcase how our BI Ops platform, Control Tower, supports cohesive governance, proactive capacity planning, and cost savings,” said Logan Havern, Founder and CEO of Datalogz. “We look forward to connecting with other industry experts and sharing insights on how to build agile and scalable BI ecosystems.”

Datalogz will demonstrate its state-of-the-art capabilities in optimizing analytics environments, addressing common challenges such as capacity monitoring, report proliferation, and the management of unused BI assets. Attendees will have the opportunity to explore hands-on product demos, interact with the founders of Datalogz, and learn about BI ops. Solutions for Power BI (and Fabric), Qlik, and Tableau will be presented in addition to learning how use cases around licensing and infrastructure cost and security and compliance risk reduction within analytics environments.

Gartner Data & Analytics Summit 2025 is the premier location for data, analytics and AI leaders to uncover the latest in data management, data trends, governance, data architecture to deliver value for the future. The conference is expected to feature more than 50+ Gartner experts and 85+ research-driven sessions, attracting business intelligence leaders, data management infrastructure managers, chief data officers, chief analytics officers, and architects.

"We are thrilled to have a booth at the 2025 Gartner Analytics and Data Summit where we are eager to meet our partners, prospective, and current customers," said Tina Bhatia, Co-founder and Head of Business Development at Datalogz. "We believe that this conference provides us with a unique platform to connect with the analytics and data community, share knowledge, and demonstrate how Datalogz can drive significant value in optimizing BI operations, especially now more than ever with AI in BI being top of mind."

Datalogz invites all attendees to visit our Booth #628 at the Analytics & BI Village. For more information on Datalogz’s participation or to schedule a meeting during the event, visit datalogz.io/gartner-2025.

For further details on the Gartner Data & Analytics Summit, including registration, speakers, and sessions, visit gartner.com/en/conferences/na/data-analytics-us.

To download the State of BI Report, visit datalogz.io/state-of-bi-2025.

About the Gartner Data & Analytics Summit

Gartner analysts will provide additional analysis on data and analytics trends at the Gartner Data & Analytics Summits, taking place March 3-5 in Orlando, FL., April 28-29 in Sao Paulo, May 12-14 in London, May 20-22 in Tokyo, June 2-3 in Mumbai, and June 17-18 in Sydney. Follow news and updates from the conferences on X using #GartnerDA.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About Datalogz

Datalogz is a fast-growing, culture-focused, venture-backed startup dedicated to building products that re-imagine an organization's Business Intelligence environments. Datalogz is creating the future of BI Ops and is on a mission to end BI and analytics sprawl. The team comprises elite data technology entrepreneurs and analytics leaders and is always looking to bring on talent that aligns with its vision, mission, and values.

Tina Bhatia

Datalogz

+1315-216-2203

tina@datalogz.io