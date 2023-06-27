DataLocker Ensures Uncompromised Security with Exclusion of Chinese Encryption Chips

OVERLAND PARK, Kan.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–DataLocker®, the leading provider of encryption solutions, reaffirms its commitment to data security and clarifies that none of its encrypted storage products incorporate Chinese technology, addressing concerns raised in a recent Wired magazine article titled “How a Shady Chinese Firm’s Encryption Chips Got Inside the US Navy, NATO, and NASA” by Andy Greenberg.





The Wired article highlights the alarming exposure of users to potential Chinese government-controlled “backdoors” by several encrypted storage manufacturers, despite their claims of TAA Compliance and NIST certification. Apricorn Inc, SecureDrive (World Acceptance Group Corp. DBA SecureData Inc), iStorage Ltd, and others are among the vendors mentioned in the article.

Jay Kim, CEO of DataLocker, states unequivocally, “DataLocker never has and never will utilize Chinese cryptographic components for our security products. Our crypto chip vendors are limited to Socionext (Japan), NXP (Netherlands), Renesas (Japan), and Phison (Taiwan). We perform all of our product design, including firmware development, in-house in the USA, Canada, or South Korea. As one of our most significant end users, the United States government and military, we would never compromise our customers’ security or our company’s reputation by incorporating components of questionable origin.”

DataLocker (datalocker.com) is a renowned provider of innovative data security solutions, offering SafeConsole® central management services and encrypted storage solutions to governments, military organizations, and enterprises in over 40 countries. The company’s unwavering commitment to security and trust is exemplified by its adherence to the highest industry standards.

Headquartered in Overland Park, Kansas, DataLocker prioritizes protecting sensitive data and understands the criticality of maintaining the integrity and trustworthiness of its products. With a focus on being “Simply Secure®,” DataLocker ensures user peace of mind.

Reference – https://www.wired.com/story/hualan-encryption-chips-entity-list-china/

