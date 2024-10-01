Datalec Precision Installations Appoints Peter Cole as Executive Vice President for APAC Region

Home Business Wire Datalec Precision Installations Appoints Peter Cole as Executive Vice President for APAC...
SINGAPORE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AIDatalec Precision Installations (DPI), a provider of world-class data centre design, supply, build, and managed services delivering seamless and integrated end-to-end solutions for data centre operators, today announced the appointment of Peter Cole as Executive Vice President for the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region. Based in Singapore, Cole will spearhead DPI’s expansion and strategic growth initiatives across APAC’s dynamic data centre market, expected to nearly double to $150.59 billion by 2029.


Bringing over four decades of experience in the electrotechnical and digital industry, Cole brings a wealth of expertise to his new role. He will oversee all aspects of DPI’s APAC data centre business, including strategic planning, operations, and business development.

“Peter’s extensive experience and deep understanding of the APAC market make him the ideal leader to drive our growth in this critical region,” said Danny Keeper, Group Director of DPI. “His proven track record in delivering large-scale, complex projects and building high-performing teams aligns perfectly with our commitment to operational excellence and innovation.”

Cole’s appointment comes at a crucial juncture as DPI aims to strengthen its position in the rapidly expanding digital infrastructure landscape, with reports of a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.60 percent by 2033. His leadership will be instrumental in meeting the increasing demand for data centre capacity driven by cloud computing, AI, and digital transformation initiatives.

“I am pleased to take on this exciting opportunity to lead DPI’s data centre business in the APAC region,” said Cole. “With the demand for digital infrastructure growing exponentially, this is a pivotal time for the industry. I look forward to leveraging my experience and collaborating with our talented teams and partners to deliver innovative and sustainable solutions that will shape the future of data centres in the APAC region.”

Throughout his career, Cole has demonstrated a strong commitment to sustainability, quality, and safety in data centre operations. As Executive Vice President, Cole will be crucial in setting and executing regional growth strategies, managing key client relationships, and optimising operational efficiency. He will work closely with DPI’s global headquarters in Hertfordshire, UK, to ensure alignment with the company’s overall objectives and to drive sustainable growth and profitability in the APAC market.

About Datalec

Datalec Precision Installations provides world-class data centre design, build, and installation services that leverage unique technical expertise, including technical and critical cleaning, electronic security, and managed services. Our ‘One Call, One Team’ service ensures a seamless end-to-end solution, achieving the highest levels of performance and efficiency. DPI’s rigorous project management benefits customers by minimising risks and reducing costs. In addition, our proactive and flexible approach guarantees the delivery of customised solutions that exceed customer requirements. For more information, visit: https://datalecltd.com.

