DataGuard Appoints Christine Walch as VP Marketing

MUNICH & LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–DataGuard, a leading Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) company focused on Data Protection, Information Security, and Compliance, welcomes Christine Walch as Vice President Marketing. In her new role, Berlin-based Walch will help DataGuard scale its go-to-market operations and further solidify its position as industry frontrunners in the rapidly growing Security and Compliance space.





Walch has a proven track record of building and scaling marketing operations in fast-growing companies and joins DataGuard from Quentic, a SaaS solution provider in the environmental, health, and safety management sector (EHS). She built Quentic’s marketing teams and led them throughout the company’s growth journey over the last twelve years, building a vastly successful EHS brand across more than 90 countries. Before Quentic, Walch spent over four years handling marketing at ib vogt, an international utility-scale solar development company. She holds a degree in Business Administration for Marketing Management and is the mother of two daughters.

“ I am excited to join DataGuard at this pivotal stage of its growth journey. Working with highly talented, driven, and kind people as we strive to achieve our purpose-driven product vision – protecting the people behind the data by helping companies worldwide mitigate risks, become secure, and remain compliant – is inspiring. In today’s complex data and artificial intelligence landscape, our SaaS platform plays a crucial role in solving data governance challenges. It is immensely satisfying to be part of a team addressing such pressing needs,” says Walch.

Walch reports to Thomas Regier, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of DataGuard. He says: “ We are thrilled to welcome Christine to the team. She brings a wealth of marketing and leadership experience to DataGuard, perfectly aligning with our mission to reshape the security and compliance landscape. Christine has successfully built international teams and scaled go-to-market operations in adjacent industries. She will play a pivotal role in shaping our brand and positioning, driving meaningful customer interactions, and fuelling DataGuard’s growth.”

About DataGuard

DataGuard is a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) company specializing in data protection, information security, and compliance. The platform facilitates comprehensive management of industry regulations (e.g., GDPR, CCPA, NIS2, EU Whistleblower Directive) and information security certifications (e.g., ISO 27001, TISAX®, SOC 2). DataGuard empowers over 3,500 companies of all sizes across 50 countries to protect the people behind the data. Time-saving automation, seamless integration capabilities, and expert guidance minimize risks, save resources, and provide value through enhanced trust and transparency. Over 250 people operate globally, with offices in Munich, Berlin, London, and Vienna.

Website

LinkedIn

Contacts

pr@dataguard.de

+49 089 452459 900