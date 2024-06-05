DataGuard Acquires DPOrganizer to Accelerate International Expansion

DataGuard acquires privacy SaaS company DPOrganizer and strengthen security and compliance capabilities









MUNICH & LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–DataGuard, a leading Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) company for security and compliance, announced today that it has acquired DPOrganizer. This acquisition expands DataGuard’s footprint particularly in the Nordic region and the UK, and strengthens the company’s market position across its core geographies Europe and North America. DataGuard helps over 4,000 customers active in more than 50 countries build robust security and compliance management systems. Companies use DataGuard’s software platform to get certified and become compliant with frameworks (such as GDPR, CCPA, ISO 27001, NIS 2, or SOC 2) as well as manage their most important risks efficiently, thereby staying ahead of evolving business and regulatory needs.

DPOrganizer, a Stockholm-based privacy management solution for privacy professionals and in-house data protection and compliance teams, helps small and large customers in more than 20 countries build and run effective privacy programs, comply with regulation, and build trust with their customers and partners. DPOrganizer’s powerful software toolkit offers incidents and breach management, data subject request handling, data protection impact assessments, and more functionalities. Thanks to the advanced data mapping, analytics and data flow visualization capabilities, data protection officers and privacy professionals can ensure collection and retention of data in line with regulation and best practice, identifying patterns and anomalies, and preventing breaches or non-compliance.

“Today’s announcement is a major milestone on DataGuard’s growth journey. Integrating DPOrganizer’s capabilities will enhance our offering for customers. It helps us build a unique system-of-record for the security and compliance domain that lets companies go beyond certifications and tick-the-box exercises,” says Thomas Regier, co-founder and co-CEO at DataGuard. “This and our comprehensive risk-first approach give DataGuard an asymmetric advantage as we transition into the era of AI-piloted security and compliance programs. We will continue to integrate strategic tech partners natively into our software ecosystem – to further broaden our customer value proposition and expand our geographic footprint.”

“In the era of data and artificial intelligence, organisations are constantly exposed to an increasing number of cyber threats and are required to comply with a multitude of frameworks to continue their business operations. As we know from our customers, ‘the risk is real’, and we believe the best way to address this is to have an effective digital information security and compliance management system. Partnering with DPOrganizer helps us further this mission,” said Kivanc Semen, co-founder and co-CEO at DataGuard.

“DPOrganizer was built for and is loved by privacy and compliance professionals. By joining forces with DataGuard, we can add capabilities such as the AI copilot, asset management, risk and controls management, and numerous information security frameworks. We thereby enable customers to build the bridge between security and compliance, expert and non-expert, business and compliance people. I am beyond excited to start this joint journey and combine our deep domain expertise and technological capabilities. We will continue to give thousands of customers a best-in-class experience,” Egil Bergenlind, co-founder of DPOrganizer summarizes.

About DataGuard

DataGuard is a security and compliance software company trusted by more than 4,000 organisations across the globe. Customers use the platform to build up a scalable risk management and a strong security posture while getting certified fast and complying effortlessly with industry regulation and frameworks such as ISO 27001, TISAX®, NIS2, SOC2, GDPR, and the EU Whistleblower Directive. Our purpose-built software suite offers AI-powered workflow automation and seamless integration capabilities, reducing the time and money organisations spend to build a digital Information Security Management System (ISMS) and Compliance Management System (CMS). DataGuard empowers organisations active in 50+ countries to better understand, identify, and manage the risks that matter most to them – and to build up a robust security and compliance posture that allows them to stay ahead of their evolving business and regulatory needs.

www.dataguard.com

About DPOrganizer

DPOrganizer is a market leading provider of privacy management software that helps privacy professionals in 20+ countries to build more effective and sustainable data protection programs. The company offers an intuitive and easy to use software supporting customers with data mapping, assessment automation, reporting and visualization, data protection trainings, data subject request and incident management.

www.dporganizer.com

TISAX® is a registered trademark of the ENX Association. DataGuard is not affiliated with the ENX Association.

We provide Software-as-a-Service and support for the assessment on TISAX® only.

