Datagaps Hosts Trusted Data Summit to Highlight the Importance of Data and Business Intelligence Testing Automation

Be inspired by joining industry experts Donald Farmer, Evan Levy, Rajarajan Sampath and other distinguished speakers, to explore strategies, frameworks, tools and best practices for automating ETL Testing, Data Quality Monitoring and BI Testing

HERNDON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Datagaps, a leading software developer of ETL and BI testing tools, will be hosting the Trusted Data Summit on November 15th. It is an all-day virtual event that will explore the latest strategies, tools and best practices in building and maintaining trust in an organization’s data and reporting systems. The Trusted Data Summit will feature deep dives on ensuring data reliability when developing data products, optimizing data management for regulatory reporting, conducting cloud data migration testing, and provide opportunities to network with industry experts and fellow data champions. To register for this free event, please visit http://www.trusteddatasummit.org

Highlighting the event will be major addresses from industry experts Donald Farmer with TreeHive Strategy, an internationally recognized author and speaker and former Microsoft and Qlik executive; Evan Levy of Integral Data, LLC, an industry acknowledged consultant and advisor, and formerly vice president, data management services for SAS Institute; and Rajarajan Sampath, a senior technology leader with 20 years of IT delivery experience and principal at PwC.





Farmer will present “Data Integrity and the Human Element”, in which he advocates for a holistic approach to data integrity that honors ethics, and human values as a complement to technical approaches. Levy will discuss “The Data Supply Chain: Reliable Data Delivery”, detailing how to make data into a product and the importance of data testing and automation in that process. Sampath will discuss the “Role of Data in the Age of AI”, talking about how AI is changing our lives, and the role data plays in the AI lifecycle.

“With data proliferating across siloed systems, we have to evolve beyond thinking about data integrity in purely technological terms. Upholding integrity requires technical rigor coupled with human discernment,” Farmer said. “The Trusted Data Summit offers a unique opportunity to explore forward-thinking insights and techniques needed to create an ethical, practical data culture.”

Real-World Case Studies and Experiences

The Trusted Data Summit will feature real-world experiences from PwC, Capco, Freddie Mac, NYU, Cipla, Qualitest and the University of Virginia that explore how organizations leverage trusted data to drive innovation and growth.

“In today’s data-driven world, trust is paramount—your data’s integrity, quality and reliability significantly impact your organization’s success,” said Narendar Yalamanchilli, Datagaps founder and CEO. “We are honored to host the Trusted Data Summit and are thrilled to collaborate with our partners and customers in creating an outstanding agenda to help data champions build trust in enterprise data.”

The Trusted Data Summit kicks off on November 15 at 11am ET. For more information, or to register for the event, please visit http://www.trusteddatasummit.org.

About Datagaps

Founded in 2010, Datagaps is passionate about delivering data testing automation solutions that build trust in enterprise data and reports via on premise as well as cloud solutions. We provide solutions for ETL Testing Automation, Data Reconciliation, Data Quality Testing, Test Data Generation and BI Test Automation. Our solutions support Snowflake, Tableau, Amazon Redshift, Oracle Analytics, Salesforce, Microsoft Power BI, Azure Synapse, Databricks, Google Big Query, as well as most major BI platforms. To learn more, please visit www.datagaps.com.

Contacts

Scott Humphrey



Humphrey Strategic Communications



(503) 701-4632



humphrey@strategic-pr.com