DataDome CEO Publishes Book Exposing Cyberfraud in the Era of AI, “Bots Unmasked”

Benjamin Fabre equips businesses with the knowledge to detect, counter, and stay ahead of AI-powered threats

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Benjamin Fabre, CEO and co-founder of DataDome, the leader in AI-powered cyberfraud protection, today announced his debut book, Bots Unmasked: Exposing Cyberfraud in the Era of AI. Available today on Amazon, this essential guide dives deep into the hidden mechanics of cyberfraud, equipping businesses with the knowledge to detect, counter, and stay ahead of AI-powered threats. Packed with real-world case studies and expert insights, Bots Unmasked reveals how attackers exploit vulnerabilities at scale—and the strategies to thwart them effectively.

“Bot-driven cyberfraud has evolved dramatically, and AI has accelerated its sophistication, making businesses of all sizes more vulnerable than ever,” said Benjamin Fabre, CEO and co-founder of DataDome. “We founded DataDome nearly a decade ago after seeing bots become increasingly advanced and recognizing the massive threat they posed. Today, AI is supercharging these attacks. In Bots Unmasked, I share the expertise and insights my team and I have gained to stay ahead so that everyone can join DataDome in our mission to free the web from fraudulent traffic.”

With nearly two decades of expertise in cloud infrastructure, machine learning, and SaaS, Fabre has dedicated his career to pioneering defenses against evolving cyber threats. Over the past ten years, he has traced the transformation of bots from simple scripts to AI-driven adversaries capable of mimicking human behavior and evading traditional security measures. Under Fabre’s leadership, DataDome has earned consistent recognition as a leader in its field, most recently being named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Bot Management Software, Q3 2024.

"A powerful resource for any organization looking to stay ahead in the cyberfraud game. Bots Unmasked provides both the why and the how of bot protection in clear, actionable terms,” said Jordan Harris, Sr. Director of Fraud Prevention at iHerb, formerly with Ticketmaster, Fandango, and Netflix.

"What laid the groundwork for AI? Automation, data... and bots. Benjamin Fabre's Bots Unmasked is an expansive crash course on how automated attacks are coming after your data — and the light at the end of the tunnel,” said Julie Tsai, Board Member & Investor, formerly with Roblox, Box, and Walmart.

