Datadobi Spotlighted the 2023 CRN® Partner Program Guide

LEUVEN, Belgium–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Datadobi, the global leader in unstructured data management, has been recognized by CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, in its 2023 Partner Program Guide. This annual guide offers essential information to members of the IT channel ecosystem as they explore technology manufacturers’ partner programs to find the vendors that will best support their business needs.

For solution providers such as managed service providers (MSPs), value-added resellers (VARs), systems integrators, and strategic service providers, a critical factor when assessing which IT manufacturers, service providers, and distributors to team with in building world-class technology solutions is the breadth and depth of the partner programs those companies offer. Strong elements such as financial incentives, sales and marketing assistance, training and certification, technical support and more can set a vendor apart and play a key role in boosting partners long-term growth.

In the 2023 Partner Program Guide, vendors were evaluated based on program requirements and offerings such as partner training and education, pre- and post-sales support, marketing programs and resources, technical support, and communication.

Datadobi provides top tier unstructured data management solutions to their partners. Last year, Datadobi launched StorageMAP, which equips partners with a single pane of glass to manage unstructured data across environments and tackle issues like cost, risk, and carbon footprint, all while maximizing the data’s value. Datadobi also offers the DatadobiDriven Certification Program, designed to educate partners on how to integrate StorageMAP into their end-to-end solutions, in order to provide their end customers with comprehensive technology solutions that address their specific needs, improve their operations, and help them achieve their business goals. In doing so, the channel partner is able to enhance their trusted advisor status, and identify opportunities to drive new service revenue.

“We’re very pleased to be recognized by CRN in their 2023 Partner Program Guide,” said Michael Jack, CRO of Datadobi. “Unstructured data management has become of vital importance for businesses. With StorageMAP, our partners are now able to work with their end customers to assess, organize, and take action on their data from a single interface and across their entire unstructured data set on-premises or in the cloud — and in doing so, decrease cost and risk, while improving ESG capabilities and data value.”

“In today’s world, the need for innovation is greater than ever,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “Solution providers seek vendors that can keep pace with their developing business and evolving client needs. CRN’s 2023 Partner Program Guide delivers deep insight into the strengths of each program, spotlighting the vendors dedicated to supporting their partner community and pushing positive change throughout the IT channel.”

The 2023 Partner Program Guide will be featured in the April 2023 issue of CRN and online at www.CRN.com/PPG.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by nearly 40 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

Follow The Channel Company: Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

© 2023 The Channel Company LLC. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

About Datadobi

Datadobi, the global leader in vendor-neutral unstructured data management, brings order to heterogeneous unstructured storage and hybrid-cloud environments via its StorageMAP platform. StorageMAP software allows IT leaders to go beyond data stored to data managed both on-premises and in the cloud. Datadobi helps enterprises manage unstructured data growth through the power of visualization, organization, and action in a single pane of glass. Founded in 2010, Datadobi is a privately held company headquartered in Leuven, Belgium, with subsidiaries in New York, Melbourne, Dusseldorf, and London. For more information, please visit www.datadobi.com, and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Contacts

PR Contacts:

Nicole Gorman



Touchdown PR, for Datadobi



508-397-0131



datadobi@touchdownpr.com

The Channel Company Contact:

Natalie Lewis



The Channel Company



nlewis@thechannelcompany.com