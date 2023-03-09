DataCore Wins Silver Stevie® Award for Outstanding Sales and Customer Service

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–DataCore Software today announced it has been presented with a Silver Stevie® Award in the 17th annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. DataCore received the award in the “Front-Line Customer Service Team of the Year – Technology Industries” category. With support centers located around the globe and staffed exclusively by Level 3 support engineers, DataCore delivers an unparalleled support experience.

“We’re thrilled that the Stevie Awards continue to recognize our commitment to putting our customers first, warranting us this prestigious honor for 10 consecutive years in a row,” said Dave Zabrowski, CEO at DataCore. “Through comprehensive support, training, and partner-enabled services, DataCore ensures that customers get the most out of their infrastructure to enable increased business growth and a maximum return on investment.”

DataCore offers 24/7 global support and world-class customer service, including setup, configuration, and troubleshooting, earning a Customer Satisfaction Score of 99.6%. Through DataCore’s online support portal, customers have access to a wide variety of resources, including help articles, product documentation, software downloads and release notes, product requests, and training opportunities. In addition, DataCore provides customers with a range of integrated professional services by authorized and certified partners to enhance the storage environment.

The Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service are the world’s top honors for customer service, contact center, business development, and sales professionals. The Stevie Awards organize eight of the world’s leading business awards programs, also including the prestigious American Business Awards® and International Business Awards®. Award winners were determined by the average scores of more than 170 professionals worldwide on seven specialized judging committees. Winners were announced during a gala event attended by more than 400 professionals from around the world at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas on Friday, March 3.

“The nominations we received for the 2023 competition illustrate that business development, customer service, and sales professionals worldwide, in all sorts of organizations, have continued to innovate, thrive, and meet customer expectations,” said Stevie Awards president Maggie Miller. “The judges have recognized and rewarded their achievements, and we join them in applauding this year’s winners for their continued success.”

