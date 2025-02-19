DataChat’s Gen AI Platform for Analytics on Track for Continued Growth in 2025

Company Momentum Continues with Snowflake Marketplace Availability, Analyst Recognition and Upcoming Slack Integration

MADISON, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AI--DataChat, the no-code, generative AI platform that delivers speed to insights, continues on its rapid growth trajectory, realizing multiple wins in the first quarter of 2025 including a new partnership, an important analyst recognition and a new Advisory Board member. The company will also soon unveil an API for Slack integration, enabling users to ask queries and receive real time data analytics via the Slack app on their phone or desktop.

In early February, DataChat announced it is now available in the Snowflake Marketplace. As a Snowflake Native App, DataChat is enabling joint customers to ask questions of their data, in plain English, and receive near-instant insights to guide their critical business decisions. DataChat’s relationship with Snowflake complements the company’s existing relationships with Google and Amazon, as evidenced in the availability of DataChat in the Google Cloud and AWS Marketplaces.

“Our partnerships have been, and continue to be, a key component of our growth strategy and we are proud to be working so closely with some of the most innovative and influential companies in tech,” said Viken Eldemir, CEO, DataChat. “These partnerships all have one thing in common – they provide customers with the ability to quickly and easily mine their data for tangible and actionable information, a need that is not only universal, but also one that continues to grow.”

In addition, DataChat has added Ryan Segar, Chief Customer Officer of dbt Labs to its Advisory Board. Segar has extensive technical experience, as well as a deep understanding of customer relationships, and will play a key role in guiding DataChat in its next phase of growth.

“In my role at dbt Labs, I have access to a huge amount of bleeding edge tech driven by the AI surge. Most concepts are in their infancy and lack a lot of important enterprise UX,” said Ryan Segar, Chief Customer Officer, dbt Labs and new DataChat Advisory Board Member. “DataChat is one of the few tools that I have come across that makes the UX plug-n-play, can handle even the most secure enterprise environments and is 100% transparent in how it retrieves the data. I am excited to be a part of their company journey.”

DataChat was recently one of only 15 startups to be mentioned in the 2024 Gartner® Emerging Tech: Techscape for Startups in Generative AI Content Discovery. According to Gartner, “The vendors who activate the data, user and analytics metadata at the next level will be able to take advantage of the most grounded experience GenAI can offer for users. A deep understanding of the semantics represented in the data and activities of the analytics platforms is the fuel for the seamless conversational and GenAI content discovery experience both for the producers and consumers of analytics artifacts.”

Additionally, DataChat CTO and computer science PhD Rogers Jeffrey Leo John will be presenting a session entitled “Self-Service Analytics Doesn’t Have to Be This Hard” at the Gartner Analytics Summit, March 3-5 in Orlando, in tandem with Howard Dresner, a well-respected thought leader on business intelligence and information management and Founder and Chief Research Officer of Dresner Advisory Services.

About DataChat

DataChat is a no-code, generative-AI analytics platform that makes complex data science accessible to everyone, regardless of technical background or experience. Founded in 2018 by a team of University of Wisconsin data science researchers, DataChat is trusted by both startups and Fortune 50 companies for its ability to transform complex data into credible, actionable insights using plain English - no coding required. Headquartered in Madison, Wis., DataChat secured a $25M Series A investment led by Redline Capital and Anthos Capital in 2021, as well as early-stage investment from Celesta Capital and Nepenthe Capital. To learn more, visit https://datachat.ai/.

