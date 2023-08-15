Databook Debuts at #551 on the 2023 Inc. 5000 List

Databook’s SRM platform empowers B2B sales teams to position big ideas, speak to executive buyers, and prove how their solutions will improve financial and operational health — instantly, at scale, for every account in their pipeline

PALO ALTO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Databook, the pioneer and leader in Strategic Relationship Management (SRM), today announced it has been named #551 on the 2023 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest growing private companies in America. The company, which was founded in 2017 to transform enterprise sales using advanced AI and NLP, also ranks as the 78th fastest-growing Software company on the list.





“We’re honored to join the Inc. 5000 for the first time, and we have tremendous appreciation for all of the Databook customers, employees, and investors who have contributed to our growth,” said Anand Shah, CEO of Databook. “We’re honored and excited to continue to work closely with our enterprise clients to accelerate the future of SRM as we find new ways to leverage generative AI to deepen, expand and humanize sales connections.”

The world’s largest B2B sales teams use Databook’s award-winning SRM platform to create, manage, and maintain strategic relationships at scale. Designed by former Accenture, Salesforce, and Google executives, the Databook SRM platform leverages advanced AI and NLP to comb through billions of financial and market data signals, distilling insights into concrete sales strategies and motions. GTM and revenue teams can quickly take action with auto-generated strategic account plans, sales materials, and narratives that connect their specific solutions to a buyer’s financial pain and urgency.

SRM eliminates robotic, canned sales motions and allows sellers to uplevel executive conversations and forge long-term connections based on mutual value. On average, teams using Databook’s SRM platform achieve 5x more customer meetings, 3x more pipeline, 2.5x larger deals and 1.5x faster cycle times on average. The platform has had six-sigma accuracy since its launch.

