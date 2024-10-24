Data Vault Holdings Unveils DVHolo: A Next-Generation Hologram Product Suite Powered by ADIO® in Partnership with HYPERVSN

Innovative technology backed by industry leaders, including Sir Richard Branson, set to transform digital experiences across advertising, signage, and live events

Global holographic display market is expected to reach over $23 billion by 2032

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Data Vault Holdings, Inc.®, a private company leading the way in data visualization, valuation, and monetization, which has entered into a definitive asset purchase agreement to sell its Datavault® and ADIO® IP and IT assets to WiSA Technologies, Inc. (“WiSA Technologies” or the “Company”)(NASDAQ: WISA), a leading provider of immersive, wireless sound technology for intelligent devices and next-generation home entertainment systems, today announces its launch of DVHolo, its hologram product suite, powered by ADIO® and developed in partnership with HYPERVSN, renowned for its innovative holographic solutions and backed by prominent venture investors, including Sir Richard Branson and Mark Cuban. DVHolo is a step forward in the fields of advertising, signage and live events by providing businesses with an immersive, real-time 3D holographic experience that is both visually compelling and commercially potent.





Key benefits of DVHolo include a 40% longer viewing and engagement time compared to standard 2D digital signage; two times higher chance of holographic images being seen; and up to a 40% increase in sales of promoted products.1 These advantages are backed by ADIO®’s advanced analytics and reporting capabilities, which provide businesses with deep insights into consumer behaviour and campaign effectiveness.

About the DVHolo Product Suite

This new product suite combines ADIO®, which leverages data packets embedded within audio signals to deliver precise, targeted content, with HYPERVSN’s 3D holograms. By synchronizing the audio signals with HYPERVSN’s 3D holographic visuals, DVHolo offers a fully immersive experience that surpasses conventional methods. The result is a dynamic, robust medium that keeps audiences deeply connected to the brand message. Apart from its applications in ads, the DVHolo product suite is designed to broadcast live events in real-time, featuring high-definition 3D holograms of presenters, performers, or speakers.

Kiryl Chykeyuk, CEO and Co-Founder of HYPERVSN, emphasized the impact of this collaboration: “HYPERVSN’s partnership with Data Vault Holdings allows organizations to extend their reach, engage with larger audiences, and maximize impact, without the significant costs typically associated with traditional methods. DVHolo’s ability to seamlessly integrate content into various platforms ensures that brands can activate and monetize audiences anywhere, anytime, with unparalleled efficiency.”

“DVHolo combines HYPERVSN’s state-of-the-art 3D holographic technology with ADIO®’s cutting-edge tone technology. Unlike traditional advertising, this powerful combination brings an entirely new experience that captures and better retains audience attention, significantly increasing engagement and conversions,” said Nathaniel Bradley, co-founder and CEO of Data Vault Holdings.

The Holographic Display Market

By 2032, the global holographic display market is expected to reach over $23 billion, growing at a CAGR of over 20% from its market value of $3.3 billion in 2023.2 The partnership between Data Vault Holdings and HYPERVSN positions both companies to capitalize on this rapid growth, offering a solution that meets the rising demand for immersive digital experiences across industries.

Summary of WiSA Technologies & Data Vault Holdings Proposed Asset Purchase

As announced on September 4, 2024, WiSA Technologies entered a definitive asset purchase agreement to purchase the Datavault® and ADIO® intellectual property and information technology assets of privately held Data Vault Holdings (the “Asset Purchase”). Subject to customary conditions and approval by the stockholders of WiSA Technologies, the closing is expected before December 31, 2024. A webcast about the transaction is accessible under the Investors section of WiSA Technologies’ website.

About Data Vault Holdings Inc.

Data Vault Holdings is a technology holding company that provides a proprietary, cloud-based platform for the delivery of blockchain objects. Data Vault Holdings provides businesses with the tools to monetize data assets securely over its Information Data Exchange® (IDE). Data Vault Holdings is in the process of finalizing the consolidation of its affiliates Data Donate Technologies, Inc., ADIO LLC, and Datavault Inc. as wholly owned subsidiaries under one corporate structure. Learn more about Data Vault Holdings Inc. here.

About HYPERVSN

HYPERVSN is the award-winning British company responsible for developing the disruptive Integrated 3D Holographic Display Platform that provides an immersive experience for viewers. Their proprietary solutions merge physical and digital realms to create immersive, floating visuals that captivate and leave a lasting impression. With applications in retail, entertainment, education, corporate spaces, signage and advertising, HYPERVSN’s immersive solutions deliver impactful messaging that sets brands apart. Since its official release in 2017, HYPERVSN has been named among 10 best technologies by Yahoo!, USA Today & Inc Magazine. Backed by Mark Cuban and Sir Richard Branson, it has been used by over 25% of Fortune 500 companies in 90+ countries. Learn more about HYPERVSN here.

About WiSA Technologies

WiSA Technologies, Inc. is a leading provider of immersive, wireless sound technology for intelligent devices and next-generation home entertainment systems. Working with leading CE brands and manufacturers such as Harman International, a division of Samsung; LG; Hisense; TCL; Bang & Olufsen; Platin Audio; and others, the Company delivers immersive wireless sound experiences for high-definition content, including movies and video, music, sports, gaming/esports, and more. WiSA Technologies is a founding member of WiSA™ (the Wireless Speaker and Audio Association) whose mission is to define wireless audio interoperability standards as well as work with leading consumer electronics companies, technology providers, retailers, and ecosystem partners to evangelize and market spatial audio technologies driven by WiSA Technologies. The Company is headquartered in Beaverton, OR with sales teams in Taiwan, China, Japan, Korea, and California. Learn more about WiSA Technologies here.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements, include, among others, the Company’s and Data Vault Holdings’ expectations with respect to the proposed Asset Purchase between them, including statements regarding the benefits of the Asset Purchase, the anticipated timing of the Asset Purchase, the Company’s and Data Vault Holdings’ projected future results, the products currently and newly offered by Data Vault Holdings and the markets in which Data Vault Holdings operates, and the expectations with respect to the partnership with HYPERVSN including statements regarding the benefits of such partnership. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including, but are not limited to: (i) risks and uncertainties impacting the Company’s business including, risks related to the Company’s ability to maintain good working relationships with its partner brands and manufacturers, the Company’s current liquidity position and the need to obtain additional financing to support ongoing operations, the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern, the Company’s ability to maintain the listing of its common stock on Nasdaq, the Company’s ability to predict the timing of design wins entering production and the potential future revenue associated with design wins, the Company’s ability predict its rate of growth, the Company’s ability to predict customer demand for existing and future products and to secure adequate manufacturing capacity, consumer demand conditions affecting customers’ end markets, the Company’s ability to hire, retain and motivate employees, the effects of competition, including price competition on the Company’s business, technological, regulatory and legal developments, developments in the economy and financial markets, and potential harm caused by software defects, computer viruses and development delays, (ii) risks related to the proposed Asset Purchase, including the Company’s and Data Vault Holdings’ ability to realize some or all of the anticipated benefits from the Asset Purchase, the risk that the Asset Purchase may not be completed in a timely manner or at all, and (iii) risks related to Data Vault Holdings’ business, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The information in this press release is as of the date hereof and neither the Company nor Data Vault Holdings undertakes any obligations to update unless required to do so by law. The reader is cautioned not to place under reliance on forward looking statements. Neither the Company nor Data Vault Holdings gives any assurance that either the Company or Data Vault Holdings, or the Company post Asset Purchase, will achieve its expectations.

This press release shall not constitute a solicitation of a proxy, consent or authorization with respect to any securities or in respect of the proposed Asset Purchase. This presentation shall not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor will there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of such state or jurisdiction. No offering of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act, or an exemption therefrom.

