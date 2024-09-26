Data Vault Holdings Partners with CLEAR to Power its KYC (Know Your Customer) Solution

*Partnership to Address Growing KYC Needs in the NIL Era and Beyond*

Data Vault Holdings, Inc.®, which is under a definitive asset purchase agreement to sell its Datavault® and ADIO® IP and IT assets to WiSA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WISA) and is leading the way in data visualization, valuation, and monetization is proud to partner with CLEAR, the security identity platform, to power its Know Your Customer (KYC) solution.





By embedding CLEAR, Data Vault Holdings will further enhance security, compliance, and trust of its new user accounts. Data Vault secures NIL rights such as voice, appearance, and copyrighted material. Data Vault Holdings’ Information Data Exchange provides a robust solution for different financial transactions, ensuring KYC processes are seamlessly integrated to protect the authenticity of digital identities, addressing a major concern in these platforms.

“At CLEAR, we believe identity is foundational across so many industries,” said Andres Ricaurte, Head of Consumer and Financial Services at CLEAR. “We are partnering with Data Vault Holdings to deliver our secure, KYC compliant solution for its customers.”

The need for advanced KYC solutions is growing rapidly, as identity protection and fraud prevention become critical in the evolving digital economy. Global AML and KYC spending is projected to grow from $3.1 billion in 2023 to $6.8 billion by 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17%, underscoring the urgency for secure and compliant processes. This collaboration is especially relevant in the expanding NIL landscape, where athletes, influencers, and individuals are increasingly monetizing their personal brands.

“Data Vault Holdings is proud to partner with a market leader like CLEAR, whose success and trusted partnerships have set a high standard in identity verification,” said Nathaniel T. Bradley, CEO of Data Vault Holdings. “With the rise of the NIL market and the growing importance of KYC in revenue-generating activities, we are confident this collaboration will deliver industry-leading solutions for businesses and individuals alike.”

Through this partnership, Data Vault Holdings will integrate its advanced digital twinning and data monetization technology with CLEAR’s identity verification platform, further improving KYC accuracy and efficiency for all participants, including businesses in the NIL space, sports and entertainment, financial technology, education and beyond.

Summary of WiSA Technologies & Datavault Business Combination

As announced on September 4, 2024, WiSA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WISA) entered a definitive asset purchase agreement to purchase the Datavault® intellectual property and information technology assets of privately held Data Vault Holdings Inc.® Subject to customary conditions and approval by the stockholders of WiSA Technologies, the closing is expected before December 31, 2024. A webcast about the transaction is accessible under the Investors section of WiSA Technologies’ website.

About Data Vault Holdings Inc.

Data Vault Holdings Inc. is a technology holding company that provides a proprietary, cloud-based platform for the delivery of blockchain objects. Data Vault Holdings Inc. provides businesses with the tools to monetize data assets securely over its Information Data Exchange® (IDE). The company is in the process of finalizing the consolidation of its affiliates Data Donate Technologies, Inc., ADIO LLC, and Datavault Inc. as wholly owned subsidiaries under one corporate structure. Learn more about Data Vault Holdings Inc. here.

About CLEAR

CLEAR’s mission is to create frictionless experiences. With over 25 million members and a growing network of partners across the world, CLEAR’s identity platform is transforming the way people live, work, and travel. Whether you are traveling, at the stadium, or on your phone, CLEAR connects you to the things that make you, you – making everyday experiences easier, more secure, and friction-free. CLEAR is committed to privacy done right. Members are always in control of their own information, and we never sell member data. For more information, visit clearme.com.

About WiSA Technologies, Inc.

WiSA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WISA) is a leading provider of immersive, wireless sound technology for intelligent devices and next-generation home entertainment systems. Working with leading CE brands and manufacturers such as Harman International, a division of Samsung; LG; Hisense; TCL; Bang & Olufsen; Platin Audio; and others, the company delivers immersive wireless sound experiences for high-definition content, including movies and video, music, sports, gaming/esports, and more. WiSA Technologies, Inc. is a founding member of WiSA™ (the Wireless Speaker and Audio Association) whose mission is to define wireless audio interoperability standards as well as work with leading consumer electronics companies, technology providers, retailers, and ecosystem partners to evangelize and market spatial audio technologies driven by WiSA Technologies, Inc. The company is headquartered in Beaverton, OR with sales teams in Taiwan, China, Japan, Korea, and California.

