Data Theorem Selected to Present on Preventing API Hacks at Apidays New York This Week

CEO and Founder Himanshu Dwivedi to Present “How Low-Tech Hackers Hack Your APIs in 15 Minutes or Less” on May 17

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#APIsecurity–Data Theorem, Inc., a leading provider of modern application security, today announced it has been selected to present at Apidays New York this week.

Company CEO and Founder Himanshu Dwivedi will present “How Low-Tech Hackers Hack Your APIs in 15 Minutes or Less” at 11:15 am EDT on May 17. Attendees of the presentation will learn how both shadow APIs and zombie APIs can have significant negative impacts to their application attack surface. Further, attendees will gain an appreciation that the changing API attack surface is becoming the gift that keeps on giving for so many hackers at every skill level.

Conference attendees are also invited to stop by Data Theorem’s booth No. 7 to meet with Mr. Dwivedi and other company representatives to learn more about the latest cloud-native application protection platform (CNAPP) innovations and strategies around API discovery and protection. In the booth, Data Theorem will be showcasing the API Secure product offering that includes dynamic discovery, continuous security testing, and run-time active protection and observability.

Further at the event, Richard Smith, Data Theorem director, is hosting a workshop titled “What’s Missing in your API Security Program” on May 16 at 11:40 am EDT.

Data Theorem’s broad AppSec portfolio protects organizations from data breaches with application security testing and protection for modern web frameworks, API-driven microservices and cloud resources. Its solutions are powered by its award-winning Analyzer Engine, which leverages a new type of dynamic and runtime analysis that is fully integrated into the CI/CD process, and enables organizations to conduct continuous, automated security inspection and remediation. Data Theorem is one of the first vendors to provide a full stack application security analyzer that connects attack surfaces of applications starting at the client layers found in mobile and web, the network layers found in APIs, and the infrastructure layers found in cloud services.

About Himanshu Dwivedi

Himanshu Dwivedi is the CEO and Founder of Data Theorem, Inc., delivering a SaaS platform for cloud and application security. He has been an avid start-up entrepreneur since 1999, when he and three friends started the West Coast office of @stake, an information security firm that was later acquired by Symantec. In 2004, Mr. Dwivedi co-founded iSEC Partners, an application security company that was acquired by the NCC Group in 2010. He has several publications, including six different hacking and security research books. Dwivedi has also presented at numerous security conferences, including BlackHat, DefCon, B-Sides, Storage Networking World, Syscan, SNIA, Bellua, and many others.

About Data Theorem

Data Theorem is a leading provider of modern application security, helping customers prevent AppSec data breaches. Its products focus on API security, cloud (serverless apps, CSPM, CWPP, CNAPP), mobile apps (iOS and Android), and web apps (single-page apps). Its core mission is to analyze and secure any modern application anytime, anywhere. The award-winning Data Theorem Analyzer Engine continuously analyzes APIs, Web, Mobile, and Cloud applications in search of security flaws and data privacy gaps. The company has detected more than 5 billion application incidents and currently secures more than 25,000 modern applications for its enterprise customers around the world. Data Theorem is headquartered in Palo Alto, Calif., with offices in New York and Paris. For more information visit www.datatheorem.com.

Data Theorem and TrustKit are trademarks of Data Theorem, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Contacts

Dan Spalding



dan@datatheorem.com

(408) 960-9297