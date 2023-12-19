Data Theorem CNAPP and Mobile SDK Named Top Cloud Security and Mobile API Threat Protection Solutions of the Year

Panel of Cybersecurity Industry Judges Names Data Theorem’s Cloud Secure as Leading Cloud Security Solution; Mobile Protect SDK as Best Mobile API Threat Protection

PALO ALTO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#APIsecurity–Data Theorem, Inc., a leading provider of modern application security, today announced that its Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) Cloud Secure and its Mobile Protect SDK have been recognized as the leading Cloud Security and Mobile API Threat Protection solutions of the year, respectively, in the 2023 CyberSecured Awards Program.





A panel of judges selected from the cybersecurity industry by the editorial staff of Security Today, part of 1105 Media, determined the winners of this year’s CyberSecured Awards.

Data Theorem’s Cloud Secure is an automated, continuous security service that combines CNAPP and AppSec capabilities across all multi-cloud (public and private) assets. It monitors cloud configurations using Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) functionalities against audit/compliance policies, identifies vulnerabilities (SAST/DAST/SCA/IaC) in code repositories, and helps prevent data breaches and exploits with attack path analysis across APIs, cloud services, and software supply chains. The company’s Mobile Secure solution is an automated, continuous security service that finds vulnerabilities and data privacy issues within mobile (iOS and Android) apps, shortening time to resolution with secure code recommendations.

“Data Theorem is honored to add two more awards to its long list of 2023 industry recognitions, with both Cloud Secure and Mobile Protect being named the industry’s best products and earning the 2023 CyberSecured Award,” said Doug Dooley, Data Theorem COO. “As we turn to the new year, Data Theorem looks forward to expanding our technology portfolio in order to help our customers with vendor consolidation, cost-savings, and modernization of their security programs for cloud-native applications. The awards Data Theorem has received in 2023 are testimony to our commitment to making the best security products possible to support Enterprise IT teams and the security programs they look to strengthen each year.”

“In the ever-changing world of cybersecurity, there’s always a need for innovations and new ideas,” said Ralph C. Jensen, publisher of Security Today magazine. “This year, we had numerous entries pour in for our fourth annual CyberSecured Awards program, all of which showcased their brand’s strong commitment to safety and security.”

Data Theorem’s broad AppSec portfolio protects organizations from data breaches with application security testing and protection for modern web frameworks, API-driven microservices and cloud resources. Its solutions are powered by its award-winning Analyzer Engine which leverages a new type of dynamic and runtime analysis that is fully integrated into the CI/CD process, and enables organizations to conduct continuous, automated security inspection and remediation. Data Theorem is one of the first vendors to provide a full stack application security analyzer that connects attack surfaces of applications starting at the client layers found in mobile and web, the network layers found in APIs, and the infrastructure layers found in cloud services.

About Data Theorem

Data Theorem is a leading provider of modern application security, helping customers prevent AppSec data breaches. Its products focus on API security, cloud (serverless apps, CSPM, CWPP, CNAPP), mobile apps (iOS and Android), and web apps (single-page apps). Its core mission is to analyze and secure any modern application anytime, anywhere. The award-winning Data Theorem Analyzer Engine continuously analyzes APIs, Web, Mobile, and Cloud applications in search of security flaws and data privacy gaps. The company has detected more than 5 billion application incidents and currently secures more than 25,000 modern applications for its enterprise customers around the world. Data Theorem is headquartered in Palo Alto, Calif., with offices in New York and Paris. For more information visit www.datatheorem.com.

Data Theorem and TrustKit are trademarks of Data Theorem, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Contacts

Dan Spalding



dan@datatheorem.com

(408) 960-9297