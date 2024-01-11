Data Sovereignty, Security Top Cloud Concerns in France

Enterprises in France are adopting hybrid cloud solutions that comply with regulations while maintaining a best-of-breed approach, ISG Provider Lens™ report says

The 2023 ISG Provider Lens™ Multi Public Cloud Services report for France finds enterprises in France continue to experiment with hybrid clouds that enable them to accommodate data sovereignty, healthcare regulations, GDPR, data localization and cutting-edge AI solutions, the ISG report says.

“It is not imperative that enterprises employ cloud-native technologies for all their applications,” said Lyonel Roüast, president of ISG SEMEA, based in Paris. “Top service providers can guide clients on how to use cloud-native technologies wisely.”

Two regulations unique to France regarding security and data sovereignty, SecNumCloud and Health Data Hosting (HDS), provide a special challenge to service providers, the ISG report says. Companies considered Operators of Vital Importance (OVIs) require the SecNumCloud certification, which is issued by the National Cybersecurity Agency of France (ANSSI) and limited to companies that are headquartered in the Eurozone, the report says. Although a typical midmarket company may not need SecNumCloud certification, hospitals, clinics, insurance companies and midsize companies that deal with patient data may be required to use HDS-certified data centers and service partners, ISG says.

While international hyperscalers can easily meet France’s stricter health data hosting requirements, obtaining SecNumCloud certification is difficult if not impossible for foreign cloud providers, the ISG report says. Indeed, because the certificate has no value outside France, the investment required to certify SecNumCloud discourages most European cloud providers from participating, ISG says. In response, enterprises in France are increasingly opting for multicloud solutions that allow them to host data in one location while using services from the best source, the report says.

“When it comes to choosing cloud providers, enterprises should follow a best-of-breed approach,” said Jan Erik Aase, partner and global leader, ISG Provider Lens Research. “They should carefully make a choice that enables them to balance cost, compliance, performance and market differentiation.”

The report also examines how an increasing number of service providers are offering site reliability engineering (SRE) as a core guideline for managed services and cloud architecture design.

The 2023 ISG Provider Lens™ Multi Public Cloud Services report for France evaluates the capabilities of 51 providers across seven quadrants: Consulting and Transformation Services for Large Accounts, Consulting and Transformation Services for Midmarket, Managed Services for Large Accounts, Managed Services for Midmarket, FinOps Services and Cloud Optimization, Hyperscale Infrastructure and Platform Services, and SAP HANA Infrastructure Services.

The report names Orange Business as a Leader in four quadrants, while Accenture, Capgemini and HCLTech are named as Leaders in three quadrants each. AWS, Claranet, Devoteam, Eviden, Microsoft, ScaleSquad, Sopra Steria, TCS and Wipro are named as Leaders in two quadrants each, while Kyndryl, OVHcloud and oXya are named as Leaders in one quadrant each.

In addition, Kyndryl, LTIMindtree and Randstad Digital (Ausy) are named as Rising Stars — companies with a “promising portfolio” and “high future potential” by ISG’s definition — in one quadrant each.

