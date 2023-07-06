<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Data Protection Company Teleskope Earns SOC 2 Type 1 Compliance

Commitment to data security protects the safety and privacy of customers’ data

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Teleskope, creator of a data security automation platform, today announced that it has earned SOC 2 Type 1 compliance with no exceptions, illustrating Teleskope’s ability and commitment to safeguarding the privacy and security of customer data.


SOC 2 compliance is part of the American Institute of CPAs’ Service Organization Control reporting platform. Its intent is to ensure the safety and privacy of customers’ data. It outlines five trust service principles of security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy of customer data as a framework for safeguarding data.

“Data security is at the core of everything Teleskope does,” said Elizabeth Nammour, co-founder and CEO, Teleskope. “Earning SOC 2 compliance amplifies our commitment to assist companies with securing their data while ensuring the best-in-class security for their own operations. Our Data Security and Posture Management (DSPM) software enables organizations to automate data protection at scale, and reduce the manual overhead on their security teams.”

The comprehensive SOC 2 Type 1 audit, conducted by Strike Graph, provides a thorough review of Teleskope’s adherence to the prescribed security measures and industry best practices.

Teleskope is a modern data protection platform that automates data security, privacy, and compliance at scale to help organizations comply with regulations like GDPR and CCPA. For more information about Teleskope, visit www.teleskope.ai.

About Teleskope

Teleskope was founded in 2022 by two former security engineers at AirBnB, Elizabeth Nammour and Julie Trias. Based in New York City, Teleskope empowers organizations to achieve robust data security, privacy, and compliance through automation, significantly reducing the manual and operational burden on security teams. To learn more, visit: www.teleskope.ai.

Contacts

Media Contact:
Joe Eckert for Teleskope

Eckert Communications

jeckert@eckertcomms.com

