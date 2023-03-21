Data on Kubernetes Community Adds Sponsors, Launches Community Collaborator Program

Data on Kubernetes Community continues to grow as end-users find success

OREGON CITY, Ore.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#DoKC–The Data on Kubernetes Community (DoKC) today announced two new sponsors, a new Community Collaborator program, and its first Community Collaborator. Ametnes and Dell Technologies are DoKC’s newest Silver sponsors, and Rook signed on as a Community Collaborator. The new members bring deep expertise in building and delivering cloud-native services to customers of all sizes, industries, and geographies.

The DoK Community Collaborators program is designed to expand the diversity and reach of the community, while empowering nonprofit-backed open source projects to share their voice and expertise to advance the DoK ecosystem. The goal of the program is to facilitate more collaboration among DoK-related technology communities and end users who are running data-intensive workloads on Kubernetes.

The recently released Data on Kubernetes 2022 Report found that a majority (83 percent) of the 500 executives and technology leaders surveyed attribute over 10 percent of their revenue to running data on Kubernetes. One-third of organizations saw their productivity increase twofold. The data also shows that users of data on Kubernetes are beginning to implement more complex workloads, starting with databases and analytics workloads and expanding to include AI/ML and streaming/messaging. The DoK Community’s steady growth further underscores that running data on Kubernetes is delivering significant value to organizations.

“Ametnes, Dell Technologies, and Rook bring a wealth of knowledge to help the DoKC continue to provide the education and resources organizations need to be successful with data on Kubernetes,” said Melissa Logan, director, Data on Kubernetes Community. “We’re particularly excited to see how our Community Collaborators program will diversify and expand the community’s ability to reach end-users and support their DoK journey. We are thrilled this community continues to gain momentum and look forward to partnering with our new members to accelerate the DoK ecosystem.”

About the new Silver Sponsors and Community Collaborator:

Ametnes offers managed cloud services to simplify management of cloud native data services including databases, messaging and caches on any public or private cloud platform.

Dell Technologies provides end-to-end solutions and tools for containers and Kubernetes (featuring cloud-native storage modules, infrastructure as code, and more), enabling organizations to accelerate their DevOps practices and create multicloud consistency.

Rook configures the Ceph distributed storage platform to provide enterprise block storage (RWO), shared filesystem (RWX), and object storage (S3) for Kubernetes applications. The Rook operator automates and simplifies the tasks of a Ceph storage administrator.

As organizations see the benefits of DoK, the community continues to grow. The annual Data on Kubernetes 2022 Report found that a majority (83 percent) of the 500 executives and technology leaders surveyed attribute over 10 percent of their revenue to running data on Kubernetes. One-third of organizations saw their productivity increase twofold. Today, DoKC hosts more than 19,000 members across its channels and has held over 150 live streams with practical knowledge about DoK. The community recently created a Special Interest Group (SIG) to create solutions to ensure operators work seamlessly for end users, and enabling them to bring more workloads to DoK.

Kubernetes was initially designed to run stateless workloads. Today it is increasingly being used to run databases and other stateful workloads. The Data on Kubernetes Community was founded in June 2020 to bring practitioners together to solve the challenges of working with data on Kubernetes. An openly governed community, DoKC exists to assist in the emergence and development of techniques for the use of Kubernetes for data. https://dok.community/

