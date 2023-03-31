Data Mesh Learning Community Comes Together to Accelerate Industry Adoption of Data Mesh

Platinum sponsors Agile Lab, Nextdata, Reltio and Starburst; Gold sponsor Striim; Silver sponsors Acryl Data, Hasura and Soda; and Bronze Sponsors Atlan, Collibra, data.world, Monte Carlo, Snowflake and ThoughtWorks unite to advocate the future of data mesh

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#datacouncil2023–The Data Mesh Learning Community today announced founding sponsors and an Advisory Board to provide organizations the resources they need to implement and accelerate their data mesh journey. The community is also announcing its first Data Mesh Days virtual learning event. Founding Platinum sponsors are Agile Lab, Nextdata, Reltio and Starburst.

Data Mesh Learning is an open, user-focused community of practitioners who share techniques for implementing data mesh. Data mesh has emerged as a new approach to enable organizations to reduce barriers to data access. It brings a decentralized approach to data ownership so that domain-specific groups can serve, own, manage, and use their data to unlock insights faster and be more agile in today’s dynamic environment. The success that early users of data mesh have seen combined with an interest in sharing useful patterns and practices has led to the rapid growth of the community. The addition of sponsors enables DML to invest in building the community, ecosystem, and resources for data leaders to learn about data mesh.

In addition to Platinum sponsors Agile Lab, Nextdata, Reltio and Starburst, DML is supported by Gold sponsor Striim; Silver sponsors Acryl Data, Hasura and Soda; and Bronze Sponsors Atlan, Collibra, data.world, Monte Carlo, Snowflake and ThoughtWorks.

“Data mesh is proving to be an effective way for organizations to manage and innovate with the volume, diversity, and complexity of data,” said Melissa Logan, Founder and CEO of Constantia.io, the organization that provides independent oversight of DML. “As the majority of organizations are early in their data mesh journey, with the support of our sponsors and the DML community we are expanding the resources to help them at every stage.”

DML was founded in 2021 and has become the primary resource for end-users who are looking to learn about data mesh and connect with their peers. Today the community has over 7600 active Slack users globally. The community also hosts regular panels and other live sessions on Meetup.com. The first Data Mesh Days, a virtual conference scheduled for May 11, 2023, will be the community’s first official learning event and will have a focus on data mesh in the life sciences industry. Call for papers for the event is open through April 16, 2023.

“We’re excited to join the Data Mesh Learning community to share our expertise as well as learn more about the journey and experiences others have undertaken to collaborate in advancing the data mesh paradigm,” said Giulia Rodilossi, Marketing Director, Agile Lab. “Agile Lab firmly believes in the power of the community and we trust that together we can help drive the adoption of data mesh by educating and empowering organizations to build more scalable, efficient, and data-driven systems that better serve their business needs.”

“When I introduced the concept of Data Mesh in 2019, I saw that data complexity and the proliferation of data sources had grown to the point that existing data management solutions were not able to keep up, and organizations were not reaping the full benefit of their data,” said Zhamak Dehghani, Creator of Data Mesh and Founder, Nextdata. “Data mesh provides a different approach to sourcing, sharing, accessing, and managing analytical data at scale, and today, we are seeing many users embarking on their data mesh journey. I’m excited that Nextdata will continue to work with the Data Mesh Learning community to advance the knowledge and practical application of data mesh.”

“Thinking of Data as product(s), published and managed by empowered teams into the data mesh is a refreshing way to access high-quality data. The power of data is a strategic imperative for any organization that needs to fast-tracking growth, increase efficiencies, and reduce risk – but the journey to doing this is not easy,” said Ansh Kanwar, SVP of Technology, Reltio. “We are excited to join the Data Mesh Learning community to help make customers’ data journey easier and more effective in helping them reach their goals. We hope Reltio can bring the knowledge and expertise we’ve gained through supporting customers in better utilizing their data to help advance the promise of data mesh.”

Vishal Singh, Head of Data Products, Starburst said, “We are joining the data mesh community because we believe that data is a powerful force for positive change and that we can unlock its full potential by working together. By embracing the principles of data mesh, we can build a more decentralized, agile, and scalable approach to data that enables us to make better decisions faster. As part of the community, I look forward to learning more about organizational challenges from the experts and the community. Together, we can break down data silos and create a more collaborative and innovative data ecosystem that benefits everyone.”

About Data Mesh Learning Community

