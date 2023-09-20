Data-driven study uncovers intranet usage behaviors and how to improve employee engagement – SWOOP Analytics

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#M365–In a world-first study of its kind, digital workplace analytics provider SWOOP Analytics has uncovered what a successful intranet looks like, and what measures can be implemented to ensure maximum employee engagement on Microsoft SharePoint intranets.





Using real-life data from more than 36,000 SharePoint intranet pages from organizations around the world, SWOOP Analytics found the prime time when employees read the intranet, how much time people spend reading, what the optimal length of an intranet article is, and the devices employees use to access the intranet.

SWOOP Analytics’ benchmarking of SharePoint intranets found 500 words or more is the optimal length of an intranet news article . Perhaps surprisingly, there isn’t a big drop off in readership if an article stretches to 1,500 words but news articles with 300 words or less had the least engagement.

. Perhaps surprisingly, there isn’t a big drop off in readership if an article stretches to 1,500 words but news articles with 300 words or less had the least engagement. Employees almost always use their desktop to access their organization’s intranet , with only 0.22% of employees accessing the intranet via their phone, and 0.02% by a tablet.

, with only 0.22% of employees accessing the intranet via their phone, and 0.02% by a tablet. The prime time employees access the intranet is 7am-9am or 11am-1pm on a weekday , with Thursday being marginally the most popular day. However, SWOOP Analytics’ benchmarking of SharePoint intranets found news is being consumed any time during normal working hours of 8am–6pm.

, with Thursday being marginally the most popular day. However, SWOOP Analytics’ benchmarking of SharePoint intranets found news is being consumed any time during normal working hours of 8am–6pm. Employees spend, on average, 17 minutes a day visiting and reading the intranet . News page editors can expect to have an average 10 minutes per workday of an employee’s attention to read news.

. News page editors can expect to have an average 10 minutes per workday of an employee’s attention to read news. SWOOP Analytics’ benchmarking of SharePoint intranets found the natural life of an intranet news article lasts about a week. Depending on the topic and context of each news article, the decay rates ranged from three days up to a few weeks.

“As far as we know, this is the first in-depth study of intranet usage based on real-life data,” said SWOOP Analytics CEO Cai Kjaer.

“Our findings will help anyone involved in running an intranet with insights into what makes a successful intranet and give benchmarks based off best practice.

“We encourage anyone involved with an intranet to download this free resource.”

SWOOP Analytics’ How to run a successful intranet report is a must-read for anyone involved in running, or writing for, an intranet. It provides achievable goals for intranet usage and identifies what the most engaged intranet pages and sites look like, along with real-life tips on how to launch a SharePoint Online intranet.

Download the FREE report at: https://www.swoopanalytics.com/sharepoint-bm-23

