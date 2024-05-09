Data Driven Risk Management: How Azuga’s Telematics Transforms Commercial Auto Insurance

Fleets are getting connected. Is the U.S. insurance sector ready?









FREMONT, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–U.S. commercial auto insurers have long struggled with profitability. Traditional methods haven’t kept pace with the evolving risk landscape. However, a powerful new weapon is emerging – telematics. Fueled by the constant flow of data from IoT devices embedded in vehicles, telematics offers a data-driven approach poised to revolutionize the industry.

Azuga’s whitepaper (attached) delves deeper into this critical topic, examining global insurance trends, the compelling reasons for adopting the IoT paradigm, and the current state of the U.S. telematics market while also exploring Azuga’s extensive experience in managing insurance safety programs, empowering users to unlock the full potential of telematics.

About Azuga

Azuga is now a Bridgestone company and a proud member of the IoT Insurance Observatory. Together, we deliver purpose-built platforms for insurance and commercial fleet customers. Bridgestone Mobility’s SafetyIQ platform turns telematics-equipped vehicle data into intelligence for underwriting, risk management, claims, and analytics. Azuga is the leading global connected vehicle platform for insurance and commercial fleets. Thousands of businesses use this award-winning fleet solution—from owner-operators to fleets with thousands of vehicles. It is lauded for ease of use, robust features, and affordable pricing. Azuga provides reliable end-to-end solutions through leading hardware, integrated driver rewards, award-winning fleet applications, coaching, and more. For more information on what Azuga can do for you, please visit https://www.azuga.com.

Contacts

Media contact:



Tami Strand, Senior Director of Marketing at Azuga



tamistrand@azuga.com

858-997-1234