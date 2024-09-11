Data-Driven Corvias Business Intelligence (COBI) Enables Operational Efficiency for Residents

Asset Management Data Monitoring Allows for Real-Time Portfolio Tracking, Planning, and Implementation

WARWICK, R.I.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Through its partnership with the U.S. Army, Corvias owns and maintains a diverse portfolio of more than 22,000 military housing units made up of apartments, single family homes and multi-family residences. To help manage these assets, Corvias developed and harnesses its proprietary geospatial business intelligence system, COBI™, to help plan, identify issues, monitor change, forecast, understand trends, better respond to weather-related events, and prioritize projects in real time. COBI allows for data-driven asset sustainment and operational efficiency to continually improve resident satisfaction.









Being able to assess data and derive actionable insights empowers Corvias to deploy timely comprehensive solutions. For example, COBI can help determine that an appliance model is nearing the end of its useful life, informing the need to proactively replace all units. This approach saves time, resources, and enables Corvias to better serve its residents by addressing their needs comprehensively and simultaneously.

“By storing and visualizing housing data, COBI provides actionable intelligence and drives accelerated, data-driven decision making,” says Pete Sims, DOD managing director for Corvias. “COBI also allows us to continue to enhance how we manage our portfolio, support our partnerships, and take care of our residents.”

COBI presents live access to property-specific data for deeper insights into the condition, age, and lifespan of its assets. Additionally, when planning for additional assets, such as solar or apartments, COBI furnishes advanced site analytics for more informed site selection.

“The Corvias model provides for continual reinvestment into our communities,” says Sims. “COBI’s transformative approach helps us shape our out-year development plans by pinpointing priority projects so we can focus our renovation and construction efforts where they will yield the most value.”

As Corvias continues its 50-year partnership with the Army, COBI is a vital accountability tool that supports maintaining and reinvesting in homes with the overarching aim of optimizing resident satisfaction and demonstrating its commitment to its partners.

