Data Clean Appoints Chris Ciatto as Chief Growth Officer

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$manda #datacenters--Data Clean Corporation (“Data Clean”), an Angeles Equity Partners, LLC (“Angeles”) portfolio company, today announced the appointment of Chris Ciatto as Chief Growth Officer. Data Clean provides specialized contamination control and technical services for critical environments, including artificial intelligence infrastructure, clean rooms, hyperscalers, internet service providers, colocation facilities, and enterprise data centers. The appointment of Ciatto as Data Clean’s Chief Growth Officer is the latest step to support the company's position in the data center services sector with capabilities that optimize the performance and longevity of sensitive equipment, reduce downtime, and promote healthier and safer critical environments.

“Chris brings expertise leading distributed workforce businesses, with a record of scaling commercial organizations to drive profitable growth,” said Brian Poplin, CEO of Data Clean. “I have worked with Chris for many years, and I am confident that Chris will be a terrific fit with our team and will be instrumental in helping Data Clean successfully achieve its next stage of growth.”

Mr. Ciatto has held multiple executive and commercial leadership roles in people-based services organizations, strengthening and empowering sales and marketing teams. He joins Data Clean after serving as the CEO of MMT Ambulance and CEO of Phoenix Rehabilitation and Health Services. Previously, Ciatto was Elior North America's Chief Growth Officer. Before Elior, he was SVP Prevention Solutions at Optum Health, a UnitedHealth Group company, following the sale of Plus One Health Management, where he served as CEO. Previously, Ciatto was EVP Clinical Technology Services at Aramark Healthcare. Ciatto began his career at McKinsey & Company, developing growth strategies for leading consumer and technology companies.

"I am excited to be joining the Data Clean team and partnering with Angeles Equity Partners to seek to unlock the business's full potential. I look forward to collaborating with our customers to provide critical contamination control services that improve facility efficiency and business outcomes. I believe Data Clean is in a strong position to accelerate its growth,” said Chris Ciatto, Data Clean’s Chief Growth Officer.

Mr. Ciatto holds a joint bachelor’s degree in political science and economics from Princeton University and an MBA from Harvard Business School.

About Data Clean

Since 1979, Data Clean’s specialized facility maintenance services have catered to critical environments, including datacom settings and computer rooms, alongside laboratories and cleanrooms via its “Sterile Science” branded division. Based in Des Plaines, Illinois, Data Clean’s global reach is supported by full-service branches in various international locations, including Canada, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, and the UAE. For more information on Data Clean’s offerings, visit www.dataclean.com.

About Angeles Equity Partners, LLC

Angeles Equity Partners, LLC is a specialist private investment firm headquartered in Los Angeles. The firm’s investment philosophy is to partner with niche manufacturing, critical industrial services, and specialty distribution businesses to help unlock their full potential through operational transformation and strategic repositioning. Learn more online at www.angelesequity.com.

