Data Center World to Host a Keynote Panel with Leaders from Google and Kairos Power to Discuss the Intersection of Clean Energy, Nuclear Innovation and the Future of Mission-Critical Infrastructure

Event Takes Place April 14-17, 2025 in Washington, D.C.

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Data Center World, the leading global conference for data center IT infrastructure, mission-critical facilities management, new power designs and solutions, emerging construction practices, and the innovative tools and technologies needed to become an AI factory, today announces leaders from Google and Kairos Power will present a keynote panel discussing the intersection of clean energy, nuclear innovation and the future of mission-critical infrastructure. Data Center World takes place April 14-17, 2025, at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C. Data Center World is AFCOM’s annual gathering of IT and data center professionals. Register to attend here.

On April 16, 2025, Lucia Tian, Head of Clean Energy and Decarbonization Technologies, Google and Jeffrey Olson, Vice President of Business Development & Finance, Kairos will present “Powering the Future: Google and Kairos Power’s Collaborative Path to Clean Energy.”

The race to power AI-driven data centers is accelerating, and securing sustainable, reliable energy at scale is more critical than ever. In October 2024, Google and Kairos Power announced a groundbreaking agreement to develop up to 500 megawatt of nuclear energy through small modular reactors (SMRs), a move poised to redefine energy strategies for hyperscalers and data center operators. Backed by the U.S. Department of Energy’s Advanced Reactor Demonstration Program, this initiative aims for initial deployment by 2030, with further expansions through 2035. This panel will explore nuclear energy's implications for supporting AI's power-hungry demands, the role of advanced reactors in stabilizing grid infrastructure, and how data center operators can adapt to an evolving energy landscape.

Bill Kleyman, AFCOM Data Center World Program Chair, CEO and Co-Founder, Apolo.us., who will moderate the keynote panel, said, “We are thrilled to welcome Lucia Tian and Jeffrey Olson to the Data Center World keynote stage. It will be fascinating to explore their insights on the innovative partnership they have created to redefine energy strategies for hyperscalers and data center operators.”

Tian leads Google’s team responsible for developing and scaling advanced clean energy technologies through strategic investments, offtake, and partnerships, to achieve Google’s global 24/7 carbon-free energy and net zero goals. Prior to Google, Tian served as Senior Advisor to the U.S. Department of Energy’s Chief Commercialization Officer, and as Chief Strategist for the Loan Programs Office, driving the Pathways to Commercial Liftoff effort to inform DOE’s IIJA and IRA investments. Tian has built and led strategy and analytics functions across public, private, and non-profit organizations, including at the ACLU and McKinsey & Co. She holds a dual B.S. in Electrical Engineering and Computer Science and B.S. in Economics from MIT, and an M.A. in Economics from Harvard.

Olson is the Vice President of Business Development and Finance for Kairos Power, and has over 10 years of experience managing strategic growth initiatives for energy technology companies to develop, scale and manage their businesses. Prior to his direct engagement in the early stage energy sector, Olson spent the first half of his career in management consulting advising Fortune 500 companies on business growth and systems development. Prior to joining Kairos Power, Olson led strategic partnership development and commercial operations at the artificial intelligence energy storage provider, Stem, Inc., as the company’s Vice President of Partner Operations. Olson joined Stem from the fuel cell sector in his roles in corporate finance and international business development with Bloom Energy. Olson also served as an executive with Accenture’s Strategy Group where he was a founding member of Accenture’s Global Sustainability Practice. Olson graduated from the University of California, Berkeley with an MBA and a Certificate in Engineering and Business for Sustainability. He received his B.A. in Economics from St. Olaf College.

About Data Center World

Data Center World is the global conference for data center facilities and IT professionals. It offers premier education, abundant networking, and the broadest access to best-in-class vendors. Designed to help data center and IT infrastructure professionals with challenging issues, Data Center World presents top quality knowledge without bias towards a specific vendor product or service. CIO Dive named Data Center World one of the top technology conferences to attend in 2024 for the second consecutive year. Additionally, for the third year in a row, Data Center World has been recognized by Trade Show Executive as a fast-growing trade show. Data Center World 2025 will be held April 14-17, in Washington, D.C. Data Center World is produced by Informa PLC. Building on the success of Data Center World U.S., the inaugural Data Center Asia, taking place July 15-17, 2025 in Hong Kong, will serve as the epicenter for data center technology innovations and business transformations in the fast-growing Asia-Pacific markets.

About AFCOM

AFCOM advances data center and IT professionals by delivering comprehensive and vendor-neutral education and peer-to-peer networking to its members around the world. Through forward-looking research, AFCOM supports thousands of IT, operations, facilities, builders/designers and vendors working in the data center and IT infrastructure industry. In serving the data center industry for more than 40 years, AFCOM has earned recognition as the market leader in educating, connecting and guiding the data center community.

