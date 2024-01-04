Data Center World 2024 Conference Program Educates Data Center Facilities and IT Infrastructure Professionals, Unveils First 30+ Sessions

Events Takes Place April 15-18, 2024, in Washington, D.C.





SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Data Center World, the leading global conference for data center facilities and IT professionals, unveils the 2024 conference program, which offers keynote presentations, panel discussions and case studies focused on emerging IT & data center technologies; design, build, operate, control; colocation, hyperscale, and cloud innovation; and sustainability strategies, from power to recycling. Today, more than 30 sessions are being revealed. Data Center World is AFCOM’s annual gathering of IT and data center professionals. Data Center World 2024 takes place April 15-18 in Washington, DC. Register here.

“I am excited to officially announce our first batch of sessions for Data Center World 2024. We’ve worked hard to reflect on the critical transformation we are seeing in the industry today and at Data Center World you’ll hear discussions on AI, data center design, sustainability, and strategies to impact a quickly evolving market. Attendees will learn about all-new, yet-to-be-published energy report to Congress, new solutions around power design, how to modernize facilities to support high-density compute, and how we should re-think the economics of the modern data center. Attendees will feel the pulse of the industry throughout all of our sessions, along with inspiration, education, and connection,” said Bill Kleyman, Data Center & Technology Executive, Neu.ro Board Member, Data Center World Program Chair and Data Center Knowledge Contributing Editor.

Data Center World conference program sessions:

2024 Report to Congress on U.S. Data Center Energy Use

ARPA-E Coolerchips – Cooling Compute Systems Efficiently, Anytime, Anywhere

Are We Over the Edge?

Automating The Data Lifecycle: How to Maximize Your AI Investment in The Data Center

Bring Your Own Power: The Future of IT / Infrastructure Energy

Can You Handle the Heat? Cooling Considerations for ML/DL/AI

Case Study in Design and Construction of AI Data Centers

Colocation Bootcamp: User’s Guide to COLO Essentials, Trends and Planning

Constraints, Opportunities, and the Pursuit of Net Zero Data Centers

Data Center 101 – An Updated Masterclass in Digital Infrastructure Design in The Modern Era (AI Now Included!)

Data Center Growth Over 25%: Who Will Operate Them?

Education and Internships: Attracting Tomorrow’s Data Center Talent

From Chaos to Coordination: Data Center Operations Tales

Grid Integration & Speed to Market: New Utility Collaboration Frameworks

Frameworks How to Truly Integrate Your Supply Chain

Innovating DC Infrastructure for AI At Scale

Integrated Nuclear Energy and Data Centers as Virtual Power Plants

Lessons Learned from a Data Center Incident

Lower Emissions, Higher Reliability: Microgrids as Diesel Backup Alternatives

Meeting Growing Energy Demands by Coupling Nuclear Plants with Data Centers

Navigating Policy and Public Perception for Data Centers

Navigating The Path to Hourly 24/7 Carbon-Free Energy in Data Centers

Not Is or When, But How to Enable High-Density AI Now! – Historic Transformation at Hyperspeed

Options for Data Center Waste Heat Mixed Use Campus Settings

Reliability for Data Centers. What Is It?

Scoping Greenhouse Gas Emissions

The Future of Data Center Cooling

The Ultimate DCIM and Management Leadership Workshop: 8th Edition

Unlocking the Full Potential of Data Centers through Grid Services

Upskilling Operations: Putting People First

Women in the Data Center Workshop: Cultivating your Authentic Leadership Style

Click here to learn more.

To register to attend Data Center World, click here.

For information on exhibition or sponsorship opportunities, contact Susan Gillespie at Susan.Gillespie@informa.com.

Stay connected with Data Center World on X, LinkedIn, YouTube and Facebook.

About Data Center World

Data Center World is the global conference for data center facilities and IT professionals. It offers premier education, abundant networking, and the broadest access to best-in-class vendors. Designed to help data center and IT infrastructure professionals with challenging issues, Data Center World presents top quality knowledge without bias towards a specific vendor product or service. CIO Dive named Data Center World one of the top technology conferences to attend in 2024 for the second consecutive year. Data Center World 2024 will be held April 15 – 18, in Washington, DC. Data Center World is produced by Informa Tech.

About AFCOM

AFCOM advances data center and IT professionals by delivering comprehensive and vendor-neutral education and peer-to-peer networking to its members around the world. Through forward-looking research, AFCOM supports thousands of IT, operations, facilities, builders/designers and vendors working in the data center and IT infrastructure industry. In serving the data center industry for more than 40 years, AFCOM has earned recognition as the market leader in educating, connecting and guiding the data center community.

About Informa Tech

Informa Tech is a leading provider of market insight and market access to the global business technology community. Through in-depth expertise and an engaged audience community, Informa Tech helps business professionals make better technology decisions and marketers reach the most powerful tech buyers and influencers in the world. Across its portfolio of over 100+ trusted brands, Informa Tech has over 1000 industry experts, including over 400 research analysts and consultants in global research group Omdia, and a monthly audience reach of over 125 million. Informa Tech is a division of FTSE 100 company Informa plc.

Contacts

Media

Meryl Franzman



Data Center World



E: meryl.franzman@informa.com